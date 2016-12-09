'Westworld' actor confirms the puzzling fate of one character

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season one.

The “Westworld” season finale left us with a lot of important questions, but thanks to Jimmi Simpson (William) we aren’t too concerned about the fate of one character. William left his future brother-in-law Logan in a precarious position, but don’t worry folks — he’s not dead.

According to Simpson, the point of their final scene was not meant to imply death or doom but instead a staged mental breakdown.

“[William’s] going to send him off, he’ll get lost in the park, and it’s just one more thing [Logan] has done that’s not top-tier while they were on their stay,” Simpson told INSIDER.

The last thing William said to Logan in episode ten reinforces this explanation from Simpson.

“I think your father’s going to need someone a little more stable to take over,” William told Logan. “You’re reckless, Logan. And impetuous. You always wanted to get to the end of the rainbow, didn’t you? This looks like the place.”

Then William slapped the horse’s rear, sending Logan off into the distance still naked and tied to a horse.

“It’s just one more bit of evidence [William] can go to [Logan’s] father with and say ‘Look let’s just be honest with each other: He can stay on, he can stick around on the letterhead, but you know I’ll run the company and it will be very successful for this reason and this reason,” Simpson said.

Based on Simpsons remarks (and the behaviour from Logan early on in season one), Logan was probably already considered to be a reckless person. He seemed cocky and abrasive from the start, while William was always the meek and polite one.

If no one in the real world has a way to find out what William did in the park, it’s plausible that he would be able to pass off Logan as the one responsible for the killing spree he went on in the finale.

Since we know the Man in Black is William, and the Man in Black called himself a titan of industry with a controlling stake in the park, it appears as if William’s plan worked. Logan was left in the dust, but at least he wasn’t left for dead.

