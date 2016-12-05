Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Westworld.”

The first season of “Westworld” came to a stunning conclusion Sunday evening. For fans waiting all season long to see the robots overtake their human guests, their wish was finally granted as Dolores and the hosts turned on the park’s board members after the grand reveal of Ford’s new narrative.

But it’s not just the Westworld park that has run amok. Soon after the finale aired, the show’s park site went haywire.

When you head to DiscoverWestworld.com, you’re met with a corrupt video file playing segments with Logan and Dolores. You can hear Logan say, “Your world was built for me, people like me. Not for you.”

HBO One of several distorted images that appear on the Westworld site after the season one finale.

Afterwards, you’re brought to a giant chat screen with Aeden, the park’s official chatbot. Aeden seems to recognise us and wants to know if we remember it, too.

You can stay on script with Aeden, but when you start asking the bot other questions, things get interesting. After another park was hinted at in the finale, I asked Aeden about a possible Shogun World or Samurai World. You receive an odd response.

HBO Aeden thinks I’m so predictable.

Well, what about the Man in Black — did he make it alive out of the finale? It would appear that way, especially since Ed Harris has hinted he’ll be back next season.

Aeden starts to get a bit testy when you start to pry.

Then Aeden got a bit strange.

Any time I gave the bot a tough time or asked a question it didn’t want to answer, I would get a message reading, “We’re not going to talk about that. I…I remember you. I know exactly who you are. And you don’t know anything about me. But you will.”

If I asked the bot what that meant, a short indiscernable clip would play. After that, Aeden would reset to the beginning of our chat again as if it was on loop.

But it wasn’t just the park site that was affected.

Fans who signed up at the beginning of the season to the Discover Westworld email list received an email notifying park employees about a security alert shortly after the episode aired. Westworld employees were directed to head to the Delos Security panel for an “important message” regarding a security breach.

Those paying close attention to the email may have noticed that several letters were bolded in grey throughout the message to spell out “reverie,” a code which fans will connect to Arnold’s character.

When you head to the site, it’s a complete mess.

If you type “reverie” into the Admin box at the top, things start to get interesting. A series of clips are shown of, what appears to be, security footage. Pay close attention to that footage and you’ll notice a date on one screen reads June 15, 2052 (spotted by Reddit user Herbrax212).

That means the current time frame with Dolores and the Man in Black takes place in 2052 while Arnold was killed in 2018, 35 years prior.

After that, fans are met with the following jumble of code and numbers:

It didn’t take long for the folks over on the show’s subreddit to make sense of the numbers under line 235.

User yenwood was quick to notice it was hex and translated it to text. He then found that it translated to two links hidden on the Delos Incorporated site.

The one is a soundbite of Elsie who went missing back in episode six. Since then, it’s been presumed she was killed by Bernard, but maybe that’s not the case. In the short three-second clip, you hear her ask hello.

The second link takes fans to a short video that shows Elsie on the “Westworld” map.

HBO It looks like Elsie may be in sector 20.

It’s not clear whether we’ll see Elsie again, but we’ll have to wait until 2018 when season two of the series is expected to premiere to find out. For now, there may be more hidden on the administrative Westworld site that fans have yet to uncover.

