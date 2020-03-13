An essential timeline of every important event on 'Westworld'

HBO Dolores was created by Arnold about 37 years before the main events of ‘Westworld’ season one.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld” seasons one and two.

HBO’s sci-fi series has used multiple time frames and flashbacks over the last two seasons, often challenging fans at home to understand when a scene is happening.

So Insider created a chronological timeline of all major events from “Westworld” season one and two.

To help “Westworld” fans better understand the events that have led up to season three, Insider has put together a chronological timeline of every major scene in the HBO series.

The events are marked to indicate whether the scene was featured on season one or season two (either through expository dialogue or in a flashback/flash-forward) as well as which episode the revelation appeared on.

Since this is not an official HBO-issued timeline, know that some events (or their placement) are subject to change based on new episodes. Since some events are not specified within the show, we’ve approximated their location in the timeline. Those events are marked with an asterisk.

This version of the timeline contains spoilers and events from the season two finale: “The Passenger.”

See the full timeline below:

