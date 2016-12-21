A 'Westworld' star gave this a cappella version of the show's theme song a 'standing ovation'

Sketch comedy group The Warp Zone just earned the appreciation of one the biggest stars from “Westworld” for their a cappella rendition of the HBO drama’s eerie theme song.

“Standing. Ovation,” wrote Evan Rachel Wood, who plays robot host Dolores on the hit sci-fi show, when she shared the group’s YouTube video with her more than 300,000 followers on Twitter.

The five-man comedy troupe not only sings the theme song a cappella, but they do so as the opening credits roll, dressed as characters from the show.

The “Westworld” theme song was originally composed by Ramin Djawadi, who’s also the mastermind behind the grand scores for “Game of Thrones.”

In addition to this theme song, The Warp Zone has posted their versions of other soundtracks, including ones from the “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” movie franchises.

Watch The Warp Zone’s a cappella rendition of “Westworld’s” theme song below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

