'Westworld' star Jeffrey Wright weighs in on a bold new fan theory: 'There's a lot of fertile ground'

As it became clear that “Westworld” had many complicated storylines in its first season, rabid fans couldn’t help but try and predict what was really going on.

From the multiple timelines to the real identity of Ed Harris’ Man in Black and which humans were hosts and vice versa, determined fans laid out their theories and shared them. But Jeffrey Wright, who played the dual role of Westworld cofounder Arnold Weber and programming division head Bernard Lowe, wasn’t all that impressed with the many theories. That’s because he felt the show hid its secrets in plain sight.

“One of the reasons that I think fans kind of caught on to certain things is because they were being told these things,” Wright told Business Insider on Monday of the many fan theories about “Westworld.”

For example, Wright feels that the different timelines were pretty clear from the show’s second episode.

He explained, “Bernard’s voice is speaking to Dolores, and it says, ‘Let’s go back to the beginning,’ and then we cut to Jimmi Simpson, William, entering the park. As I watched it, because I hadn’t seen it edited together, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re just telling the audience that we’re going back in time.’ Now audiences will be able to go back more informed and view it a second time, and they will understand that these breadcrumbs that seemed invisible along the way are now like Day-Glo.”

Wright does admit to being impressed by a couple fan theories, however.

“There were some reasonably early on that were clued in to Bernard as an Arnold archetype, but there weren’t many,” he told us. “And then, of course, everybody claims the idea once they have read someone’s, but there were one or two people that were particularly impressive.”

But Wright hadn’t heard of one provocative fan theory positing that Dr. Ford was in fact in love with his late partner, Arnold, until Business Insider told him of it. After all, Ford recreated Arnold with Bernard and seemingly pined for his old partner for 35 years. Wright seemed pretty game to entertain the idea.

“This is what’s wonderful about the show,” he said of the bold theory. “We’ve got our writers’ room, and then there’s a cyber writers’ room, as well. We haven’t explicitly explored any of that. Clearly we know that Ford, at the very least rather, we know that there not a lot of humans that Ford actually relates with, on any level. So the loss of one that he actually can have a conversation with, there’s a lot of fertile ground in there to extrapolate and imagine why that might be.”

