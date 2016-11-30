'Westworld' star Evan Rachel Wood opens up about sexual assault: 'Yes, I have been raped'

‘Westworld’/HBO Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores on HBO’s ‘Westworld.’

“Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood revealed her painful history with sexual assault in an open letter on Monday.

Wood originally wrote the letter to Rolling Stone the day after the presidential election to supplement an interview she did with the magazine and then released the full text on Twitter after the magazine article went public, saying, “Well since everything is out in the open now, figured I’d share the confession letter I wrote to Rolling Stone in its entirety.”

“I don’t believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer,” Wood wrote in the letter. “I certainly can’t. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism.”

She then revealed, “Yes, I have been raped. By a significant other while we were together, and on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar.”

The actress then explained how she initially struggled with calling the first assault “rape,” since it was with her then-partner. After the second assault, she found ways to blame herself for it happening. Now she says she no long believes any of that.

“This was many, many years ago and I, of course, know now neither one was my fault and neither one was OK,” she wrote. “This was all before I tried to commit suicide and I am sure was one of the many factors.”

On “Westworld,” Wood plays a robot, or “host” as they’re called in the drama’s theme park, named Delores. Her assigned story as a naive, romance-driven farm girl has many times ended in sexual assault and a violent death, a fulfillment of the park’s patrons’ fantasies.

In response to the abuse her character endures on “Westworld,” Wood told Rolling Stone:

“The thing about ‘Westworld’ is we don’t actually show any act of rape. It’s the initial knee-jerk reaction — which I totally get because it is a problem and valid. You know, I was affected by things being written off as locker-room talk — I had a very, very visceral reaction to it. But the show is definitely a commentary on that.”

