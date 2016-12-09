Siri is having an existential crisis in the wake of the 'Westworld' finale

The INSIDER Summary:

• Siri has some fun Easter egg responses to certain phrases from “Westworld.”

• The answers all reflect the possibility that Siri is just another robot host.

• Which means nothing looks like anything to her.

Following the intense “Westworld” season finale, some curious fans decided to see if the popular Apple assistant Siri had been watching the show. Their hunch was correct, because apparently the developers at Apple decided to embed some fun references to the show.

After spotting Redditor jetsetbox’s screenshot of the reply from Siri, we decided to test out other replies.

We started by asking if Siri watched the “Westworld” finale. The reply was the same scripted line hosts in the show use whenever confronted with something that would make them question reality.

Then we decided to test the phrase “these violent delights have violent ends.” It’s the phrase used by Arnold to program Dolores into pulling the trigger of a gun. Siri’s had three different replies to this one, and they all acknowledge the idea that the phrase is a kind of “cheat code” meant to remind hosts about the Wyatt narrative.

Another command phrase used a lot in “Westworld” is the one meant to shut down the hosts: “Freeze all motor functions.” We tried it on Siri, but for some reason it only works if you say “cease” instead of “freeze.”

Last, we asked Siri the direct question. Is she a host?

Siri’s not giving away anything, this time. But at least we know that she’s keeping up to speed with “Westworld,” as well as HBO’s other hit series “Game of Thrones.”

