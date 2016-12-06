The 'Westworld' season finale breaks ratings records for HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO Evan Rachel Wood and Jimmi Simpson on HBO’s ‘Westworld.’

“Westworld” ended its first season breaking both series and network ratings records.

Sunday’s season finale attracted more than 2.2. million viewers to its 9 p.m. airing, according to Deadline. That represents a 7% increase over last week’s episode and the largest audience of the season.

When the viewership for repeat airings, HBO Now and HBO Go are added, the night’s total rises to 3.6 million viewers, a 5% increase and another series high.

On top of that, the season averages 12 million viewers across all platforms. That’s the largest audience ever for an HBO original series’ freshman season, including the first seasons for “Game of Thrones” and “True Detective.”

HBO renewed the sci-fi drama for a second season back in November. It should return next fall, though HBO has yet to announced a return date.

“Westworld” revolves around an amusement park populated by human-like robots that provide its wealthy visitors countless adventures in a Wild West setting. But the robots are beginning to malfunction and that causes some major havoc for the humans who enjoy the park and those who run it.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, “Westworld” stars Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, and Jimmi Simpson.

