39 questions 'Westworld' season 3 hasn't answered yet

HBO ‘Westworld’ season three, episode three, ‘The Absence of Field.’

HBO’s “Westworld” is notoriously complicated and constantly introducing new puzzling storylines.

We’ve rounded up all the lingering questions still bouncing around in our heads now that season three is underway.

There’s nothing the writing team for HBO’s “Westworld” loves more than conjuring a mystery, placing it inside of a puzzlebox, and then covering the whole thing in a veil of intrigue. For the past two seasons, tiny details (like the label on a can of milk or a logo in the background of a scene) wound up foreshadowing major plot twists.

All this to say, the new season of “Westworld” has introduced us to a lot of new characters, locations, and carefully designed sets. While we pick apart all the details and clues each week, some things – both minor and major – are still sitting in a pile labelled “we’re not sure what that means yet.”

So let’s explore all the unanswered questions we still have about “Westworld” and the storylines we’ve seen up until now.

This list was last updated after season three, episode five, “Genre” Spoilers ahead.

Who is the final mystery pearl, and where are they?

HBO The five control unit pearls Dolores snuck out of Westworld.

Dolores took five hosts’ control unit pearls with her when she left Westworld and entered the real world.

We know one was the Bernarnold pearl, and at least three were just copies of Dolores herself (placed inside body copies of Martin Connells, Charlotte Hale, and Musashi).

So who is the final pearl? Is it another Dolores copy? If so, what body is it in, and where is it?

Why did Dolores print a second body-copy of Charlotte?

caption Season three, episode three, “Mother of Exiles.”

In the third episode of this season, we saw what looked like a host-copy of Charlotte being made in Arnold’s house and then awoken with a Dolores-pearl-copy inside of it.

But when the original Dolores left Westworld in the season two finale, she was already inside a copy of Charlotte. So why would she have made a second one?

How did Serac get Maeve’s pearl? Who is his other mole inside Delos?

John P. Johnson/HBO Maeve in Serac’s secretive facility (or house?).

At the end of season three, episode three, we learn that Serac was working with the real Charlotte Hale to take control of Delos. But he told her he had someone else working for him, and that mole seems to be the one who stole Maeve’s control unit pearl.

Let’s assume Serac’s second mole took the pearl. Who is it?

Which other hosts were stolen by Serac’s mole?

John P. Johnson/HBO Vincent Cassel as Enguerrand Serac in ‘Westworld.’

Charlotte’s underlings at Delos told her they’re missing multiple host control units, including Maeve. Which others were taken?

Where are Maeve’s other host-allies? Could they be the other ones stolen?

John P. Johnson HBO Maeve and Hector in ‘Westworld’ season two.

Maeve’s host-friends – Hector, Armistice, and Hanaryo – were last seen dead on the beach near Maeve’s body. Were they salvaged, too?

Did Serac know about their relationship to Maeve and have them stolen, too? Based on the Warworld simulation Serac had Maeve in, he at least seems to know Hector was special to Maeve.

What are the real Felix and Sylvester up to now?

HBO We saw simulation versions of these two in season three, episode two.

Maeve and most of her team were killed in the season two finale. Last we saw them in the real world, Felix and Sylvester were tasked with sorting through the bodies and flagging the hosts who could viably be salvaged.

So why was Maeve’s host body in cold storage when Stubbs and Bernard went down there in season three? And what are Felix and Sylvester doing now?

Also, does Serac know about them? He seems to have known about Lee Sizemore’s unique relationship to Maeve. Could Felix and Sylvester be working for Serac?

Could Connells also have been working for Serac?

John P. Johnson/HBO Vincent Cassel as Serac in ‘Westworld’ season three.

When “Charlotte” is told about Serac, her associate mentions that Delos initiated a data transfer with him “two decades ago.” In the first episode, Connells tells Liam that he’s been safeguarding Incite for 20 years. The link in those two timelines set off a little alarm bell in our head.

Is it possible Connells’ work at Incite was connected to Serac’s slow takeover of the company?

When Serac confronted Connells in episode five (not realising Connells had been replaced by a Dolores copy) he referred to him by his first name. That makes us even more curious about the relationship between those two men.

How much of the guest data was even saved?

John P. Johnson/HBO Dolores read through the guests’ profiles before she started deleting the data.

Serac is after the massive backup of data that Delos has on approximately four million people who once visited a Delos park.

But in the season two finale, we saw Dolores start batch-deleting all the guest archives in the Forge. Bernard killed her to stop her (in order to save the Valley Beyond for the hosts), and then paused the batch-deletion.

How much of that data was lost before Bernard was able to halt the deletion process?

Where did Dolores hide the host and guest data?

HBO The screen showing Dolores transferring the Forge and Valley Beyond data.

In the season two finale, we watched as Dolores entered new coordinates into a computer, and transferred the Valley Beyond (the sort of “host utopia” where Teddy, Akecheta, and the other hosts who made it through the Door are now) to a secret satellite location.

“I’m sending them and their world to a place nobody will ever find them,” she said.

Where is it? And how did Dolores already know the coordinates for the satellite?

When Serac sent Martell to talk to Liam in the first episode of season three, why was he so agitated? Did Liam know something about Delos?

John P. Johnson/HBO Played by John Gallagher Jr.

Did Liam know about Serac’s takeover of Delos?

Why was he bothered by the visit? And why did Liam say Serac should be paying attention to “the s—show at Delos”? Did he know something Serac doesn’t?

Let’s take a closer look at Dolores’ plan so far. To start, who are her “friends” in Los Angeles?

HBO Liam and Dolores together in season three, episode one, ‘Parce Domine.’

In the first episode, Dolores says she has “friends [she’s] been meaning to see]” in LA. Was that just a lie to placate Liam? Or is she tracking down other people in LA? If so, who?

The only person we see her meet there (so far) is Caleb. So either Dolores has yet to see these “friends,” or it was a hint about her encounter with Caleb.

What was the program Caleb was participating in?

HBO Caleb sitting in what looks like a therapists’ office.

In the first episode of season three, we see Caleb speak with some sort of psychiatrist and using the AI-version of Francis for what might’ve been an experimental therapy.

“I think my benefits are conditional on the fact that I participate,” Caleb tells his in-person therapist. What benefits?

Who shot Caleb in the head? How’d he survive that?

HBO Caleb standing in front of a loaded gun.

In the first episode of season three, Caleb tells a man pointing a gun at his head that someone has shot him in the head before. Who?

We saw in his Incite profile history that he had a “skull fracture” in 2048, and his friend Francis died a year later in 2049. Are those two events connected somehow? Was the skull fracture from getting shot in the head?

What did Liam see when he “scanned” Caleb, and why did it scare him so much?

caption Liam looking at Caleb in episode five, “Genre.”

In episode five, “Genre,” Liam used his fancy Incite-interface glasses to “scan” Caleb and read his profile. Whatever Liam saw really freaked him out. Then he said in disbelief, “You think I killed your friend?”

That rhetorical question had us second-guessing what we know about Caleb’s backstory so far, and much more.

What did Caleb do in the army? And how’d his friend, Francis, die?

HBO Caleb’s flashback to the day he found Francis shot and dying.

When we see Caleb’s flashbacks to Francis’ death, they both appear to be wearing civilian clothing. Between that and the way Cal talks about Francis having a “plan,” it seems like they were plotting something non-military that went badly.

Was Caleb the one who killed Francis? Liam’s last words to Caleb were “you did it.” Did what?

Why did Dolores seem unconcerned about what Liam was telling Caleb?

caption Caleb grappling with Liam as he died on the beach.

Throughout “Genre,” Caleb was experiencing dramatic flashbacks to his mysterious past, and then the episode culminated with Liam aggressively confronting Caleb about being “one of the worst” kinds of people.

Dolores stood by, unconcerned and seemingly disinterested in whatever Liam knew about Caleb.

She showed Caleb his Incite profile in episode three. But it seems like Liam saw something else in the profile – something Caleb wasn’t aware of yet. Does Dolores already know whatever it is Liam knew? And if so, why did she hide it from Caleb?

Did Dolores really meet Caleb by chance? Or is this new partnership somehow something she orchestrated?

HBO Dolores meeting Caleb seems narratively linked to her meeting William.

There’s a lot about Caleb’s new relationship with Dolores that feels suspicious to us. Was she really hurt that badly when she fell into his arms?

In the season two finale, Dolores was shot by William about five times and barely seemed affected. Then, in season three episode five, “Genre,” Dolores was again shot multiple times and barely flinched.

So how did the wound she sustained while fighting the Incite employees incapacitate her? Could she have been faking it to get Caleb to care about her?

Is Caleb definitely a human?

HBO Caleb and Dolores waking up.

Again, there seems to be something just a little off about the way Caleb was introduced as a new “Westworld” character. It feels like either the show’s writers want us to question his human/host nature, or are just drawing heavy parallels between Dolores and Caleb.

First, there was the visual link between him waking up and the way the hosts used to wake up in the parks. Then his mother said (twice) that she didn’t think he was really her son.

We know she’s schizophrenic and living in a care facility, but were those lines just red herrings or clues about something more?

What were those flashbacks Caleb had when he was on the Genre drug?

caption Actor Enrico Colantoni as seen in one of Caleb’s flashbacks. source HBO

During his final genre trip (“horror”) while Liam was dying, Caleb had a series of what we can only assume were memory flashbacks. He saw a man whose hands were zip-tied being brought to a warehouse.

What was Caleb doing? Did it have something to do with Serac’s “reeducation centres”?

What was Serac doing with the “outlier” humans? And what happened to his brother, Jean Mi?

caption Vincent Cassel and Paul Cooper as Enguerrand and Jean Mi Serac in “Westworld.” source HBO

Serac was keeping the people he “couldn’t predict or control” in facilities called “reeducation centres.” What exactly happened in those centres? How was he “changing” them?

We saw Serac put his brother in one of these centres. Is Jean Mi still alive?

Is anything we’re seeing happening in another simulation?

HBO Season three, episode two, ‘The Winter Line.’

First Liam’s friend brought up the theory that everyone in the world is actually living inside a simulation. Then, in episode two, we saw Serac using a simulation to test Maeve and try to get information.

In episode three this season, Dolores says Rehoboam has a “mirror” world created with its algorithm, and that’s how the system runs predictions.

Are we watching some scenes happen in another simulation, perhaps Rehoboam’s? Or is everything real?

Speaking of real things — which animal species are still left in the world? Is it just dogs?

HBO Please tell me there will be cats in 2058!

We know horses, elephants, and tigers are all animals that have gone extinct in the real world by 2058. That’s why the host versions of them are part of the thrilling experience that comes with visiting a Delos park.

But what animals are left? Based on episode three, it seems that dogs are still around. What about cats? Other household pets?

Now let’s ask some Bernard-related questions. First up, how did he separate his Bernard and Arnold personalities?

HBO Bernard seemingly separated his two programmed personalities.

The host hybrid of Bernard and Arnold (who we’ve cheekily been calling Bernarnold) seems to have separated the host “Bernard Lowe” from his Arnold (?) personality.

He built a switch and tablet that allows him to tap into that host analysis, but how? And why?

Are the remote controls Bernard and Serac use the same tech? Or just an overlapping concept?

HBO Bernard performing diagnostics on himself.

Both Bernard and Serac use similar-looking buttons to turn hosts off and on. Bernard used it on himself, and Serac used his on Maeve.

Is that the same technology? How can it override a sentient host?

How did Bernard get into Westworld again so easily?

HBO Bernard reentering Westworld.

One of the news reports he was reading in the first episode of season three said Chinese authorities had “heightened security” measures in place around the borders of the park.

So how did he just sail right into the border, and walk up the beach without anyone noticing?

And how the heck did Stubbs miss his C6 vertebrae?

HBO Was this a hint about something going on with Stubbs?

Stubbs tried to “retire” himself as a host by shooting his C6 vertebrae – the part of him springloaded with an explosive device – but he missed. How? If he’s a programmed host, it seems implausible for him to have aimed badly.

This is either a clue that something shifty is happening with Bernard and Stubbs’ storyline or maybe it’s just a writing inconsistency. Or perhaps Stubbs was designed to not be able to shoot the explosive device himself.

We asked Luke Hemsworth (who plays Stubbs) about this moment, and he didn’t have a definitive answer as to why his aim was suddenly so bad.

What is the name of the fourth park?

HBO Season three, episode two, ‘The Winter Line.’

The show introduced “park four” but didn’t reveal its name. We’re guessing it’s called Fantasy World or something like that (but not Medieval World).

What is the theme of park five?

HBO The homepage for Delos Destinations is still hiding the theme of park five.

We currently know the following:

Park one – Westworld

Park two – Shogun World

Park three – War World

Park four – name unknown (but some kind of fantasy-themed world)

Park five – ????

Park six – The Raj

Hopefully, the fifth park is revealed sometime in season three of “Westworld.”

Why did Dolores say Bernarnold was the only irreplaceable host?

caption Connells-Dolores and Bernarnold.

Just before parting ways, the Connells-Dolores copy told Bernarnold he was the only one of them (the hosts, presumably) they couldn’t replace.

Why? Dolores built Bernarnold herself, from memory, so wouldn’t she be able to do it again?

Where is Maeve now?

caption Thandie Newton stars as Maeve in “Westworld.”

Maeve was last seen dead in Singapore. Did Serac send his men in to retrieve her? What is his next plan for her?

Who or what is William, exactly, in that time jump forward last season?

HBO A host version of William’s daughter, Emily, as seen in the post-credits scene after the season two finale.

Actress Katja Herbers (Emily) told Insider that the version we saw of her on the post-credits scene last season was a host and that this entire interaction takes place in the far, far future. How and why?

You can read our full explainer on this scene for more analysis and information.

In the meantime, we’re eager to see what “Westworld” season three reveals about William’s fate in the year 2058.

