15 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Westworld'

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season three, episode six, “Decoherence.”

Insider is here to break down all the smaller moments and references in the newest episode of HBO’s “Westworld.”

“Westworld” season three continued Sunday night with episode six, “Decoherence,” as the Dolores-copy of Charlotte Hale (aka Chalores) fought against Serac at the Delos headquarters and William underwent a traumatic therapy session at Inner Journeys.

As always, we took a closer look at the scenes and dialogue to find the best details you might not have noticed upon a first viewing of the episode.

Keep reading to see what you may have missed from “Westworld” season three, episode six, “Decoherence.”

Just in case you need a refresher, the episode opens with Maeve inside a recreation of the Valley Beyond.

caption Maeve in a simulated Valley Beyond.

The Valley Beyond (also called the Sublime or Glory by hosts) is the utopian simulated world which Ford had Bernard build for the hosts and hide inside the Forge (the place where the guest data was logged and stored).

Last season, Maeve sacrificed herself so that her host-daughter and many others were able to enter the Valley Beyond.

Then, later, Dolores sent the Valley data to an unknown location via satellite. She alone knows the encryption key that would unlock it.

In Warworld, Maeve stood right in front of yet another Mariposa Saloon copy: Taverna delle Farfalle.

caption Maeve in front of the Farfalle bar.

In Westworld, Maeve was the madame of the Mariposa Saloon. Then when she visited Shogunworld in season two, we saw a butterfly (aka a mariposa) outside of Akane’s teahouse.

Now we finally got a look inside the Warworld version of the bar: Taverna delle Farfalle.

Farfalle is the Italian word for “butterflies” or “bow ties” (which is why the bow-tie pasta shape is called that).

One of the host-allies Serac is giving Maeve is definitely Clementine.

caption The host IDs as seen on Chalores’ computer.

When Chalores saw the printing machines on her computer, the screen showed the host IDs. One was Maeve’s and then we identified Hector and Clementine’s IDs:

CP0124831983 – Clementine Pennyfeather SH205817402 – ?????? HC3208173692 – Hector Escaton HC1983012522 – Maeve Millay

Those IDs were shown in earlier episodes. Here’s Clementine’s revealed in season two, episode nine, “The Passenger”:

caption This is how we know Clementine is being reprinted for Maeve.

We don’t know what host has the ID number SH205817402, though.

Is is Armistice? Or Hanaryo (the Armistice-like host from Shogunworld)? Those are the other two hosts who were helping Maeve last season.

William’s therapist tells him they have used the augmented reality (AR) treatment “extensively with veterans suffering from PTSD.”

caption William in AR therapy, and Caleb in AR therapy as seen in a flashback during season three, episode five, “Genre.”

In the last episode, we saw a quick flash of Caleb in that same chair without knowing what was going on. Now it’s clear that he has memories of being in the same facility, and getting prepped for AR therapy.

William’s psychiatric profile shows a similar diagnosis to his Delos guest profile.

caption William’s Inner Journeys profile.

When William’s doctor pulls up his file, the following diagnosis is shown on the screen: “Patient shows signs of depression, anger, sleep abnormalities, paranoid delusions, and hallucinations. PTSD – Patient appears to be suffering from Survivor Syndrome, Narcissistic Personality Disorder.”

It also says he’s being assigned AR therapy “3 to 5 times a week for 45 to 60 minute sessions.” His estimated treatment time is three months.

Back in season two, we saw William’s troubling Delos profile, gathered from his time inside Westworld.

caption William’s Delos profile.

Dr. Ford gave William a copy of his Delos guest profile, which William then tried to hide. But his wife Juliet found it, and opened it up. After seeing the truth about her husband, Juliet died by suicide.

That profile classified William as a “rare occurrence” (.0072%), and said he was “persecutory” and “paranoid” and had delusions.

Speaking of profiles, William’s therapist Natasha had a shocking outline of her future on her Incite file.

caption Natasha Lang’s Incite profile.

The “overall assessment” said she has borderline personality disorder. Her life projection estimated she’d lose her medical licence in one to two years, and then get divorced and lose custody of her children in two and a half years.

The “risk factors” included “multiple affairs with patients” and an “opioid addiction.”

Rehoboam’s recommendation for her work was “Patient services: Restrict to Cat U patients.” We’re pretty sure “Cat U” is the “Unfit” category. That marker was on Caleb’s Incite profile, too.

William’s blood had “synthetic markers” because Chalores pricked him with some sort of tracer — not because he’s a host.

caption The lab said his blood had “unknown protein” and a “synthetic marker” in it.

“Is William a host?” has been a popular question and basis for many fan theories ever since the start of season two. The season two finale’s post-credits scene certainly established that a host-copy of William might exist at some point in the future.

But in this episode, the cryptic message in the blood lab about “synthetic markers” found in William was a connection back to the pinprick Chalores gave him just before he was taken to the Inner Journey’s facility.

Later in the episode, Chalores called Dolores and said: “The tracker in our friends’ blood paid off – I’ve got the location you’re looking for.”

What’s curious is that it’s unclear why Dolores would have even needed a blood tracker for William.

caption Chalores getting the tracker info back.

If Chalores was the one who arranged to have him taken away, and then the Connells-copy of Dolores knew about the Inner Journeys facility, then why did they need to track his blood?

One of the books on Natasha’s desk is “I Was There” by Hans Richter, a novel about two boys who joined the Hitler Youth.

caption Natasha died by suicide after reading her Incite profile.

When Natasha dies, she steps off a pile of books. One of them is “I Was There,” which could just be a thematic nod to the Delos park Warworld (which is all about Nazi-occupied Italy).

There was someone graffiti-ing the maze pattern in an alleyway

caption The maze being spray painted on a building wall.

When Chalores is walking with Nathan, they pass people in an alleyway. One of them is spray-painting a version of the maze pattern.

That maze was first designed by Arnold, based on a children’s toy his son used to play with. Akecheta found the maze toy and began his own journey of consciousness by drawing it over and over.

In the season one finale, we saw a flashback of Arnold explaining the maze to Dolores. It was born out of his theory for building an artificial mind.

caption Arnold’s pyramid turned into a maze.

“I thought it was a pyramid you needed to scale, so I gave you a voice, my voice, to guide you along the way,” Arnold said. “Memory, improvisation – each step harder to reach than the last. And you never got there. I couldn’t understand what was holding you back. Then one day I realised I’d made a mistake. Consciousness isn’t a journey upward, but a journey inward. Not a pyramid, but a maze. Every choice could bring you closer to the centre, or send you spiraling to the edges, to madness.”

This phrasing also links back to William in the current episode, who is being held at a facility called Inner Journeys.

Looks like many of the humans are trying to keep themselves centered right now – not just the hosts.

And that’s not the first time we’ve seen the maze motif crop up in the real world.

caption The maze pattern is just to the left of Caleb in this shot, and then the arrow points to a humanoid figure that looks like the person at the centre of the maze.

A similar pattern was in the alleyway when Caleb and Dolores met in Los Angeles.

Why is this pattern out in the real world? Was it somehow planted by Ford or Arnold? And what does it have to do with the humans and their own loops?

There’s an ensō painting in Jake’s living room.

caption The ensō painting is on the back wall of Jake’s living room.

Ensō is a form of disciplined zen art. The circle, which can be drawn either closed or open in an enso painting, represents “wholeness and completion,” or the “cyclical nature of existence.”

Within the context of “Westworld,” the symbol seems linked to the visualisation of Rehoboam.

The black circle (which also symbolises an eclipse) is minimal when things are controlled. But the black edges bloom when things go off the charted course.

It’s interesting that this ensō painting would appear in Jake’s room since he and his son are killed by the end of the episode. With the real Charlotte already dead, his entire family is now gone. The cycle of his existence churns on.

Jake is “Classification G” — which might stand for “good.”

caption Jake’s Incite profile.

As we see on Jake’s Incite profile, he’s marked with a white letter “G.”

The “U” category (which we think stands for “unfit”) is marked in red. So a white “G” seems like a positive listing, likely meaning he’s “good” and approved for things like children and higher-paying jobs.

When Chalores asks why Dolores didn’t alter her emotions, the answer she gets is a direct link back to Teddy.

caption Tessa Thompson stars as Chalores in “Westworld” season three.

“Why the f— did we have to keep these emotions,” Chalores asks Dolores. “We could have burnt them out of our code.”

“You know why,” Dolores replies. “We considered it, but if we changed ourselves just to survive, would it even matter if we did?”

This is similar to something Teddy said right before he died by suicide.

caption James Marsden as Teddy in “Westworld” season two.

In season two, Dolores changed Teddy’s core coding against his will. She made him more ruthless, and less empathetic. But the changes bothered him. He confronted Dolores about what she did in season two, episode nine, “Vanishing Point.”

“I made it so you could survive,” Dolores told him.

“What’s the use of surviving if we become just as bad as them?” Teddy replied.

Dolores didn’t expect Teddy to do something as drastic as turn his gun on himself. His death affected her greatly, and now she’s taken his lesson out into the real world. Teddy is the reason why Dolores didn’t change her emotional coding in the Charlotte Hale copy.

William’s AR therapy shows us a glimpse of his bookish young self.

caption Young William is reading a book called “Sir Rowan and the Lady of Sulon,” which appears to be an invented story for this “Westworld” scene.

In this episode, we get a closer look at young William. The story he told himself (and others) was that he was a lonely, poor kid with nothing but books for company. We’ve been hearing this since season one, episode seven, “Trompe L’oeil.”

In that episode, Dolores asked William what he was looking for in Westworld.

“The only thing I had when I was a kid were books,” William said. “I used to live in them … used to go to sleep dreaming I’d wake up inside of one because they had meaning. This place, this is like I woke up inside one of those stories. I guess I just want to find out what it means.”

Just in case you need a refresher, this fella (played by Jonathan Tucker) was a Westworld host named Major Craddock.

caption Craddock is the man in black in this scene.

Craddock appeared in William’s AR therapy, disguised as a staff member of the facility who woke up William and led him to his group therapy session.

We last saw Craddock in the Westworld park when William had his mini-redemption with Lawrence.

caption Craddock in season two, episode four, “The Riddle of the Sphinx.”

As part of Ford’s new “game,” William returned to Las Mudas in Westworld and helped save Lawrence’s family and the villagers from Craddock (who was a vindictive Confederado leader).

The phrase “passenger” had a key use back in season two and was mentioned again to William in this episode.

caption Ed Harris stars as William in “Westworld.”

“Is this the inevitable end?” the AR version of James Delos asks William during the group therapy. “Are you just a passenger? Did your life just happen to you? Or did you choose it?”

The season two finale was titled “The Passenger,” a phrase which was repeated in a key conversation between Bernard and his own subconscious (speaking in the form of Ford).

“I always thought it was the hosts who were missing something, who were incomplete,” Bernard said. “But it’s them. They’re just algorithms, designed to survive at all costs, but sophisticated enough to think they’re calling the shots. To think they’re in control, when they’re really just…”

“The passenger,” Bernard’s subconscious replied.

Bernard’s subconscious went on to argue that hosts are the only ones truly capable of free will.

caption Jeffrey Wright as Bernard in “Westworld.”

“Then is there really such a thing as free will for any of us?” Bernard asked himself in the season two finale. “Or is it just a collective delusion? A sick joke?”

“Something that is truly free would need to be able to question its fundamental drives,” his subconscious replied. “To change them.”

“The hosts,” Bernard said.

With season three so heavily focused on determinism and the idea that people have no control over their own lives and paths, this is a very interesting scene to revisit. William comes to the conclusion that he’s “free” now, right before Bernard and Stubbs interrupt the AR therapy at the end of the episode.

The statue in Chalores’ office foreshadowed her fate at the end of the episode.

caption The state in Hale’s office, and Chalores at the end of the episode.

Partway through this episode, the camera focuses in on a sculpture sitting in Charlotte Hale’s office while Chalores sits nearby. The sculpture design is mottled and bumpy, and the figure has no hair or clothes.

By the end of the episode, it seems like this was an early visual cue about Chalores’ fate. The last shot of the episode is Chalores crawling out from her burning car, hair and clothes singed and disintegrated, with her synthetic skin bubbled and cracked from the heat.

