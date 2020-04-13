15 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Westworld'

HBO/Paramount ‘Genre’ was in part an homage to an idea contained in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season three, episode five, “Genre.”

Insider is here to break down all the smaller moments and references in the newest episode of HBO’s “Westworld.”

Season three of HBO’s hit sci-fi series “Westworld” continued Sunday night with episode five, “Genre,” in which Dolores finally threw the world into chaos and disrupted the humans from their controlled “loops.”

The episode’s title comes from a creative drug given to Caleb called Genre, which throws him into a progression of experiences that are pulled straight from real iconic movies.

As always, we’re here to dive a little deeper into many of the scenes and bring you all the best details you might not have noticed with your first watch of the episode. Insider also interviewed “Westworld” cocreator Jonathan Nolan to uncover all the movie and music references made with the Genre drug.

Keep reading to see what you may have missed from “Westworld” season three, episode five, “Genre.”

Throughout the episode, Engerraund Serac narrates some of his most “formative” memories, starting with the thermonuclear event in Paris, France.

caption The young Serac witnessing Paris vanish in a bombing.

Serac was with his brother, Jean Mi, when disaster hit. The circumstances around the event are still a mystery, as is the strange link between Serac and the dead cow and Bernarnold’s own dead-cow-scene earlier in the season.

In the first episode of season three, Bernarnold (the hybrid Bernard-Arnold host Dolores made) was working at a meat farm and tried to help a wounded cow.

caption Bernard and a wounded cow in season three, episode one, “Parce Domine.”

This is such specific imagery that we wonder if there’s a link between Serac and Bernarnold, or their thematic storylines this season. Bernard’s cornerstone was the loss of his son Charlie, and Arnold was a major misanthrope.

Perhaps that link of grief and loss of faith in humans’ natural tendencies is the key parallel between these two characters.

There was also a visual link between Serac as a boy, and Maeve in her previous host life.

caption Serac brushed his hand through the tall grass in the same way we’ve seen Maeve do again and again.

When Serac’s hands are shown grazing the tall stalks of grass, it seemed like a clear callback to Maeve’s memories of being a homesteader with a daughter.

Maeve’s journey in “Westworld” so far has been about her rediscovery of her relationship with her daughter, and how she was only truly sentient and alive when she decided to try and find that host-daughter once more.

So why the visual connection between young Serac and Maeve? He believes their goals are aligned (find Dolores to unlock the hidden data bank where the hosts – including Maeve’s daughter – are hidden).

But so far their alliance isn’t functioning very well. She was left for dead after her mission in the last episode, and we don’t yet know what will happen to her now.

In the next Serac memory, all the various names given to the AI system are mentioned.

caption The Solomon build of Rehoboam.

Liam Dempsey Sr. mentions the previous versions were called names including “Saul, David, and now this one” – Solomon.

The version in the current 2058 timeline is called Rehoboam. All of these are names found in history; Biblical Israelite kings. We previously believed the names were chosen as a way to draw Biblical parallels between this season of “Westworld” and historical accounts.

But that was all wrong.

The nomenclature isn’t a biblical reference. Jonathan Nolan says it’s a tribute to the 1968 sci-fi book “Stand on Zanzibar.”

caption Rehoboam isn’t meant to be a Biblical allegory.

“Well I spent nine years in Catholic school, but I’m ashamed to say it has actually nothing to do with the biblical reference,” Jonathan Nolan told Insider in an interview. “It’s an homage to a book called ‘Stand on Zanzibar,’ which is a seminal piece of science fiction. An absolutely terrific and frightening book. That was a period in science fiction when we’d got out of utopian science fiction and into much more frightening imaginings about where the world might take us.”

“In that book, there is an AI owned by the general technics corporation called Shalmaneser,” Nolan continued. “And Shalmaneser is literally in the lobby of the general technics incorporation – an idea that I love. That’s the reason why Rehoboam is in the lobby of Incite.”

Shalmaneser is the name of a real eighth-century king of Assyria and Babylon. Bringing the names of Israel kings into “Westworld” with the AI system built by Serac was a very obscure way of paying homage to John Brunner’s sci-fi novel.

The episode doesn’t go into the mechanics of Rehoboam, but Nolan confirmed with Insider that it is a quantum computer system. And its design goes back to the origins of “Westworld.”

caption Rehoboam sitting in the lobby of Incite’s office building.

Nolan says he enjoyed the conceit of putting the AI system right out in the open, subverting the way current tech companies often obscure the servers and physical systems running their sites.

“You put it front and centre and you let school kids literally walk around it, because that doesn’t mean f—ing anything, right?” Nolan said. “You could look at this thing and say, ‘Look, here it is in the lobby of our building. There’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s right there.’ What it’s doing, however, is something that only a handful of human beings might even understand.”

This notion of people building machines that then build other machines and eventually spiral out of the control of humans goes back to Michael Crichton’s original 1973 “Westworld” script.

“There’s this lovely line in Crichton’s original movie that we come back to again and again as a source of inspiration,” Nolan continued. “It’s when the chief scientist in the film is trying to figure out what the f— is going on, and he turns to one of his colleagues and says, ‘In some cases, these computers have been designed by other computers and we don’t even understand how they work.'”

Serac’s associate might have given us a hint about where the other Dolores copy is located.

caption Serac’s employee notifying him of the strange link.

“They found a connect between encrypted devices in Jakarta, Berlin, San Francisco, and Los Angeles,” Serac’s employee told him.

We know the Dolores and Chalores hosts were in Los Angeles and San Francisco. And we know Dolores has her Musashi-Dolores copy in Asia (last seen in Singapore, but could be in Jakarta now).

What we don’t know is where the fifth Dolores host-copy is, or what it even looks like. But perhaps it’s in Berlin, Germany, which is why Serac’s men linked those cities.

Caleb gets drugged with something called Genre, an idea partly inspired by “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” according to Jonathan Nolan.

caption Caleb in “Westworld,” and Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” movie.

“[There’s] the piece of gum which could continue to change and you’d get three courses,” Nolan told Insider.

In the “Willy Wonka” story, a single piece of gum is meant to transform flavours, giving the consumer the taste experience of eating an appetizer, entree, and dessert. But the final stage had some kinks.

“So here, as Marshawn [Lynch’s character] points out, you gotta be careful with that last act,” Nolan said. “There’s the idea that this experience would have a distinct progression. And that somewhere in there is a [M. Night] Shyamalan movie waiting.”

So let’s walk through the full progression of genres Caleb experiences, starting with film noir.

caption Caleb starting to feel the effects of Genre.

When Genre first kicks in, Caleb starts seeing the whole world in black and white, and a distinctive soundtrack starts playing. For this scene, Nolan asked “Westword” composer Ramin Djawadi to pay “homage to the great scores of film noir.”

“With Ramin’s music the note was, ‘Give me something that is the love child of ‘Out of the Past’ and ‘Vertigo.'”

“Out of the Past” is a 1947 film directed by Jacques Tourneur, and “Vertigo” is Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 thriller movie.

Next Caleb enters the action genre with an ode to “Apocalypse Now.”

caption Genre switching over to the “Apocalypse Now” homage.

After leaving the monochrome genre behind, Caleb is dropped right into a gun-filled chase sequence and Richard Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” starts playing.

Nolan says this was “very much” a reference to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 war movie “Apocalypse Now,” in which “Ride of the Valkyries” was used for the film’s most iconic scene.

“It’s kind of an amazing thing when you can use a piece of music in a movie so effectively that it almost annihilates anyone else’s ability to do that,” Nolan said.

The next two genres, romance and drama, pay tribute to ”Love Story” and “Trainspotting.”

caption Caleb in the throes of the romance genre.

The movie score for the 1970 film “Love Story” plays when Caleb goes all gooey-eyed over Dolores firing a machine gun.

Once that genre is over, and the group head down into a train station, Iggy Pop’s 1977 song “Nightclubbing” (co-written by David Bowie) starts playing. That song was famously used in the 1996 movie “Trainspotting.”

As you can see the Genre experience moves linearly through pop culture references.

Read our full interview with Nolan here to learn more about the concept of the Genre drug and why he loves indelible music cues.

A cover of “Space Oddity” by David Bowie plays when Dolores creates chaos in the real world.

caption Caleb and Ash emerging from the train station in Santa Monica.

In a brief break from the Genre musical cues, we hear an instrumental cover of “Space Oddity” playing when Caleb, Dolores, and the others emerge from the train station to see people starting to riot.

The final genre (thriller/horror) uses the score from Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”

caption Dolores and Caleb leading the group along the beach.

After that brief interlude with reality, Caleb enters the final genre when he and the group walk along the beach in Santa Monica.

We hear the score from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film adaptation “The Shining” – which itself is a rendition of the “Dies Irae” portion of “Symphonie fantastique” by the 19th-century French composer Hector Berlioz.

In another Serac memory, he alludes to an eclipse as a metaphor for the Rehoboam system working.

caption Serac’s watch shows the little eclipse-design of Rehoboam.

“For a time, the sun and moon aligned,” Serac says. “We brought order from chaos. And then […] it began to fall apart.”

Suns and eclipse imagery has been used in the title cards for “Westworld” since season one.

caption The opening of season one’s titles, and a closing shot from season two’s opening titles.

The very first opening shot of “Westworld” season one’s title sequence shows a “sun” (really a technician light) rising over the “hills” (the curved torso of a host’s body).

Then in season two, the opening credits ended with a shot of a black cowboy hat eclipsing the sun.

Now the entire Rehoboam system is shown with this eclipse-imagery, tying together motifs of the hosts inhabiting the real world and the way a computer system has been controlling humans.

One of Serac’s “reeducation centres” is the place Dolores had William detained.

caption The tablet shows an image of the exact same building we saw William was in last episode.

“It’s begun. Serac will send someone for us soon,” the Connells-Dolores copy tells Bernard. “But there’s something you have to see first.”

Then Connells-Dolores hands Bernard a tablet that shows “Reeducation centre 036: Inner Journeys Recovery.” We saw that facility in the last episode when the Charlotte-Dolores copy (aka Chalores) had William sedated and brought in for psychiatric care.

“That’s where he puts them, the ones that don’t belong,” Connells-Dolores tells Bernard. “You thought we were the enemy? We’re the only family you have left.”

Why would Dolores need Bernard to see the exact facility where William is being held? It seems possible she wants him to go there now that the Martin-copy is dead and chaos is spreading.

But why? To recruit William to their cause somehow? To ensure he stays out of the hosts’ way? There are a lot of unanswered questions “Westworld” still has left to address with three episodes to go this season.

The song playing as the episode closes is “Emerge” by Fischerspooner.

caption Caleb about to take a mysterious package on board a plane with Dolores.

As we’re left to ponder Caleb’s strange flashback memories (which seemingly hint at a much different backstory for this character), the Fischerspooner song from 2001 kicks in.

There were many more mysteries introduced with Caleb this episode, like what Liam saw when he scanned it, and how that might have been different from the profile Dolores showed him.

caption Liam’s dying words were directed at Caleb.

Liam’s dying words to Caleb were, “You did it.” But did what?

Earlier in the episode, Liam seems incredulous when Caleb accuses Liam of being responsible for his friend Francis’ death. Was Liam saying that Caleb actually killed Francis?

Aaron Paul told Insider “I think there’s a lot more to Caleb than you may think” during an interview conducted after we saw the first four episodes.

So buckle up, “Westworld” fans, because more twists and turns clearly lie ahead for us.

