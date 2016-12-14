41 details and brilliant moments of foreshadowing you probably missed in 'Westworld' season 1

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season one.

The first season of “Westworld” came to a dramatic close with the death of Dr. Robert Ford and the beginning of a host uprising. Along the way we learned that William was really the Man in Black all along (whose scenes were happening in different time frames), and that Bernard was a host created in the image of Arnold — Ford’s partner and Westworld cofounder who died at the hands of Dolores 35 years ago.

Keeping all of these twists and turns in mind, we went back and re-watched the entire first season. Scroll down for a look at all the moments of foreshadowing and smaller details you probably missed while watching “Westworld.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.