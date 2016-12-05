The 'Westworld' finale gave fans a major clue there could be more robot worlds out there

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season one.

The first season of “Westworld” had perhaps one of the most satisfying season finales of all time.

From confirming fan theories to nailing a few huge twists, the 90-minute episode did an excellent job tying up most loose ends and setting up mysteries for next season.

One of those mysteries: How many parks are there besides Westworld?

While making their escape from the park, Maeve, Armistice, Felix, and Hector stumble upon a wing inside the Delos headquarters labelled “SW.”

Inside were Asian men all wearing suits of armour with a pair of men sword fighting in the background.

“What is this place?” Maeve asks Felix.

“It’s … complicated,” he tells her.

It’s something that fans of the original movie weren’t at all surprised to see. In the 1973 “Westworld,” the mysterious corporation Delos has multiple versions of these synthetic parks. The entire theme park isn’t just based around an 1800s Western society, but it includes a Medieval World and a Roman World, too.

Though co-creator Jonathan Nolan had previously said that there wouldn’t be a Medieval or Roman World, the thought of Westworld hosts escaping and being able to run amok in other lands was extremely intriguing to fans. And it appears creators Nolan and Lisa Joy thought so as well.

And during the course of the first “Westworld” season, there were clues that there could be other Delos parks.

When Theresa and Charlotte attempted to discredit Dr. Ford’s reveries by hacking Clementine’s code for their violent simulation in episode seven, they said they programmed an Asian male host to look like a human tech: “Our tech is in fact a host, one that has been coded for the purposes of this simulation to read as a human,” Theresa said.

Since there were barely people of colour in the Westworld park, unless it was Maeve and her daughter or the Native Americans, it left some fans wondering if the could be a host from another Delos world.

Another tiny moment from earlier on in episode six was when Maeve saw hosts being washed down as she toured the Delos headquarters with Felix. In the background were what appeared to be an Asian couple — again, people we never saw in the “Westworld” theme park.

And of course in the finale, Felix gives Maeve a note about where to find her daughter: “Park 1 Sector 15 Zone 3.”

“Park 1” suggests that the Delos team has expanded to new worlds beyond Westworld in the 35 years since Arnold and Ford began their project together. The lingering question is how many parks are there aside from Westworld?

Though we don’t know what SW stands for (yet), it could likely be Samurai World or perhaps Shogun World. The armour, for what it’s worth, does look incredibly close to samurai armour, down to the crests on their helmets.

Whether or not we’ll be exploring this new world or how it will come into play remains to be seen. Hopefully when season two returns, at least some of our burning questions will be answered.

