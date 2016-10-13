'Westworld' creators say we won't get Roman World and Medieval World -- but others could appear

The INSIDER Summary:

• HBO’s “Westworld” is based on a 1973 movie of the same name.

• The movie’s theme park also had Roman World and Medieval World. • We won’t see those in the show, but we might see other worlds.

HBO’s new hit series “Westworld” is a reboot of a 1973 movie of the same name, written and directed by Michael Crichton. In that movie the parent company — Delos — was home to three theme parks: Western World (a.k.a. Westworld), Roman World, and Medieval World.

Since the announcement of the new show, fans have been wondering if we’ll ever see Roman or Medieval World. So far, Westworld appears to be the only park within the show’s narrative.

At a New York Comic Con panel for “Westworld,” a fan asked co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy if Roman World and Medieval world existed within their show’s universe.

MGM A host and a guest in the Roman World park from 1973’s ‘Westworld.’

After pausing a moment, Nolan said: “I’ve been coming to New York Comic Con for seven years and I’ve never said a single thing of substance. They keep inviting me back but I’ve never answered a single question, not really. Does that answer?”

The audience laughed, understanding that he was clearly pleading the fifth in order to avoid spoilers.

Joy (who also happens to be his wife) hesitantly raised her own microphone. “I don’t want to get in trouble with him because he’s so cagey,” she said before trailing off into silence.

Nolan jumped back in, addressing the fan who asked the question.

“You said Roman World and Medieval World, right?”

The fan nodded.

“No.”

Kim Renfro/INSIDER Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy onstage at New York Comic Con 2016.

Reading between the lines — and silences — it sounds like Nolan just confirmed that we will see other worlds, but they won’t be Roman- or Medieval-themed.

So what would they be, then?

In an interview with Inverse, the “Westworld” production designer hinted at other worlds showing up in season two or beyond. “For the first season, we only explore the West World,” Grobler told Inverse

. “There’s talk about in the future seasons, if there’s more, that there will be a different world. But we’re not sure what it will be yet.”

Inverse noted that the 1973 movie has a sequel, though it wasn’t written or directed by Michael Crichton. The sequel is called “Futureworld,” and features parks called Spa World, Medieval World, Roman World, and Future World.

MGM A peek at Roman World in the original movie.

Perhaps Nolan and Joy are considering adapting Spa World or Future World instead? Neither of those sound particularly fascinating. Maybe they will create their own original themes, and leave behind the original movies’ parks altogether.

Either way, if you take Nolan at his word, we definitely won’t get Roman or Medieval world, but we should anticipate other universes being explored in seasons to come.

NOW WATCH: This Syrian refugee makes a special candy to remind him of home



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.