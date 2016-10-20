11 Easter eggs hidden in the official 'Westworld' website

If you’re confused about what’s going on in “Westworld” and looking for answers, one place to look is the park’s official website. It’s filled with details about how the park works, and it includes a chat bot/host named AEDEN which will answer any questions you type. While much of this info is related to the characters and park rules, there are also plenty of secrets to be discovered.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.