Here's what it's like to enter 'Westworld' at New York Comic Con

HBO’s new series ‘Westworld’ only just premiered, but it’s already got quite a following. At the 2016 New York Comic Con, these fans were able to make special appointments to visit a VR version of the world in a building made over to look like Delos — the fictional company behind the park. We got to try it out, and here’s what we saw.

