HBO just released a new trailer for its eerie new Sci-Fi Wild West show 'Westworld'

HBO dropped a new trailer for “Westworld,” its upcoming Sci-Fi/Western series, on Sunday night.
The new trailer is a little more explicit than the first one, and helps lay out the world of Westworld. It’s not a theme park — it’s an entire simulated, Wild West reality, where artificial beings give guests an authentic experience. Everything is supposed to be perfectly designed and planned down to the last detail, but there’s a deadly glitch in the system.
INSIDER already broke down the basics of “Westworld” here, but check out what’s going on in the latest trailer below, and tune in this October when the series premieres.
We see Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy Flood (James Marsden) engaging in some normal Old West flirting... but all is not as it seems.
Dr. Ford tells her no, in no uncertain terms. Things are clearly tense between the hosts and their creators, and it doesn't look good.
Milk pours through the gunshot wound of a host. They're not real -- and as the voiceover explains -- not acting like they're supposed to.
Park workers wearing hazmat suits enter the western setting of the park. The hosts appear to be frozen.
Ed Harris continues to look terrifying as a figure known as the Man in Black. He says he's 'here to set you free.' Is he the instigator?
