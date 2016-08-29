HBO just released a new trailer for its eerie new Sci-Fi Wild West show 'Westworld'

HBO dropped a new trailer for “Westworld,” its upcoming Sci-Fi/Western series, on Sunday night.

The new trailer is a little more explicit than the first one, and helps lay out the world of Westworld. It’s not a theme park — it’s an entire simulated, Wild West reality, where artificial beings give guests an authentic experience. Everything is supposed to be perfectly designed and planned down to the last detail, but there’s a deadly glitch in the system.

INSIDER already broke down the basics of “Westworld” here, but check out what’s going on in the latest trailer below, and tune in this October when the series premieres.

We see Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy Flood (James Marsden) engaging in some normal Old West flirting... but all is not as it seems. HBO A guest of Westworld asks Dolores if she's real. HBO She's not. She's a robotic host. HBO 'You're in my dream,' Westworld's creator Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) tells Dolores. HBO 'Are we... very old friends?' Dolores asks. HBO Dr. Ford tells her no, in no uncertain terms. Things are clearly tense between the hosts and their creators, and it doesn't look good. HBO William (Jimmi Simpson) is a guest at the park. HBO This is what guests are supposed to do when all goes well. HBO We see how artificial hosts at Westworld are created. HBO Milk pours through the gunshot wound of a host. They're not real -- and as the voiceover explains -- not acting like they're supposed to. HBO Everyone's dead -- or what passes for dead -- as a wolf runs by. HBO We see this strange symbol carved into a table. HBO And then see it again in a field with a body in the middle. What does it mean? HBO Park workers wearing hazmat suits enter the western setting of the park. The hosts appear to be frozen. HBO Ed Harris continues to look terrifying as a figure known as the Man in Black. He says he's 'here to set you free.' Is he the instigator? HBO Watch the full second trailer for 'Westworld,' which will premiere on October 2 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO, below. (video provider='youtube' id='IuS5huqOND4' size='xlarge' align='center')

