Luke Hemsworth says getting his butt kicked by Evan Rachel Wood in 'Westworld' was 'an honour'

HBO ‘Westworld’ season three, episode four, ‘The Mother of Exiles.’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season three, episode four, “The Mother of Exiles.”

In Sunday’s episode, Stubbs and Dolores have a brutal hand-to-hand fight at a fancy party.

Luke Hemsworth told Insider that he and Evan Rachel Wood (who is a black belt in taekwando) both did their own stuntwork for the fight.

“It was amazing,” he said. “She’s just like – I’m constantly in awe […] She was kicking me in the face and she was slamming me against the wall. We weren’t half a–ing around.”

“I really think she’s one of the best,” Hemsworth said. “Really, it’s an honour.”

In the newest episode of “Westworld,” two storylines literally collided when Stubbs (played by Luke Hemsworth) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) tracked Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) down at a ritzy party. Stubbs attempted to subdue Dolores, but he wound up just getting beat up by the fellow host.

Both Hemsworth and Wood did all their own stuntwork for the fight, with one exception.

“That was me, up until the launch off the edge. I wanted to do it, but it was a long way down,” Hemsworth said, laughing, during an interview with Insider. “So my wonderful stunt double threw himself off there and landed in this enormous stack of cardboard boxes, which was great to watch. I think I filmed it. Don’t tell anyone that.”

Wood has a black belt in taekwondo, a skill she finally put to use in “Westworld” with her high kicks to Hemsworth’s face in this fight scene.

“It was amazing,” Hemsworth said. “She’s just like – I’m constantly in awe. She’s a workhorse and she’s so good. I’m a bit of a sponge, so I’ll just leech off everyone else and try to steal what they do. But she was kicking me in the face and she was slamming me against the wall. We weren’t half a–ing around. It was proper.”

John P. Johnson/HBO Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul as Dolores and Caleb in Sunday’s episode.

“She just gets up and does it again and gets up and does it again,” Hemsworth continued. “She’s a professional. I really think she’s one of the best. Really. It’s an honour.”

For Hemsworth, doing those stunts was extra risky. He had recently “snapped [his] bicep off the bone” while hanging up a TV, and was just finished recovering from surgery by the time the episode four fight scene was filmed.

“I’d had surgery and I think I had a few weeks off,” Hemsworth said. “So I was out of the danger zone, but it was still very much a tender thing in terms of how there was every chance that I, you know, snap it off again. But we got there, I think.”

You can read our full interview with Hemsworth here, in which he explains how he injury happened and why they had to rewrite his fight scene from episode two (the one against the Delos security team) to accomodate his limited mobility.

