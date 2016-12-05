A 'Westworld' site has an Easter egg hidden in it hinting at the return of a character next season

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Westworld.”

Sunday’s “Westworld” finale confirmed fan theories and provided even more twists, but there’s one question it failed to completely answer: What really happened to behaviour specialist Elsie Hughes?

The last time we saw her was in episode six when she travelled to an abandoned section of the park. In subsequent episodes it appeared as if Bernard, under the command of Ford, strangled Elsie to death.

However, since we never saw Elsie’s body, it left some to believe she may not be dead. After the season’s ninth episode when head of security Ashley Stubbs was attacked by a group of hosts it was thought that Elsie may have sent the hosts after him to lead them to her. Maybe the two would team up to help take back the park.

While we didn’t see her in the finale and were left to think her character was indeed gone, fans unearthed a clip on one of the Westworld websites suggesting Elsie may still be out there.

Following the finale, two of the Westworld websites went haywire. The employee site for Westworld park owner Delos led fans to a jumbled series of code and numbers.

Reddit user yenwood was quick to notice the code was hex and translated it to text. Yenwood then further translated it to two links hidden on the Delos Incorporated site.

One is a three-second soundbite of Elsie asking hello. Creepy, right? The second link takes fans to a short video that shows Elsie on the “Westworld” map.

HBO It looks like Elsie may be in sector 20.

Does this mean we may see Elsie again? Maybe! We’ll have to wait until 2018 when season two of the series is expected to premiere to know for sure. For now, there may be more clues and hints hidden on the administrative Westworld site that fans have yet to uncover.

