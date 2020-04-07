Aaron Paul says 'there's a lot more to Caleb than you may think' halfway through 'Westworld' season 3

John P. Johnson/HBO Aaron Play as Caleb in ‘Westworld’ season three.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season three, including speculation of future events.

After seeing the first half of “Westworld” season three, some people are theorizing that Caleb (played by Aaron Paul) might be a host.

“I think there’s a lot more to Caleb than you may think,” Paul said in an interview with Insider, after we’d posited the theory to him. “God, this show is so funny [laughing] it’s so hard to not give everything away.”

Caleb will likely be one of the main focuses of next week’s episode, along with a drug called “Genre,” so fans may learn more soon.

After previewing the first four episodes of HBO’s third season of “Westworld,” is seemed apparent that the show was laying down possible hints (or red herrings) to try and get the audience to ask a key question: Is Caleb really human? Or could he be yet another secret-host?

Insider spoke with Aaron Paul, who plays Caleb ahead of the season three premiere, and asked him about this theory.

After going back and forth about some of the potential clues, Paul gave the following hint: “I think there’s a lot more to Caleb than you may think. God, this show is so funny [laughing] it’s so hard to not give everything away.”

John P. Johnson/HBO Caleb and Dolores in ‘Westworld’ season three, episode three: ‘The Absence of Field.’

Below is the full excerpt from our conversation, which has been edited lightly for clarity:

Kim Renfro: Watching these first four episodes, I feel like I can already see the fan theories springing up that Caleb is a host, or maybe he was once a human but is a host copy of himself created like after he served in the army. Are you also anticipating that, or do you have any thoughts on that potential theory that’s probably coming down the pipeline from fans?

Aaron Paul: I have a lot of thoughts, about a lot of things. [laughing] Um, yeah, yeah. It’s exciting, you know? I don’t know what’s real and what’s not.

Renfro: We all could be in a simulation.

Paul: But you’ve seen the first four episodes?

Renfro: Yes. So you can talk specifics about any of those. Part of the reason this theory pinged for me were these little things I think Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy like to do, like plant like one little line of dialogue that could have 10 different meanings. In the pilot, Caleb’s mother says “you’re not my son” and later he says someone’s already shot him in the head, and my alarm bells went off a little bit. Even though so much of Caleb’s journey seems really connected to this idea that he is human, and that he’s a human who’s trapped inside similar loops to the hosts.

Paul: Yeah, I know, my ears definitely perked up as well during certain lines of dialogue and in certain locations. What does it all mean? Certain things, you’re like, “Oh my God, what direction is this heading?” Which is great. It’s so fun to be involved in a show where your idea could completely get flipped on its head during the next act. Yeah. I’m excited for the world to see the direction that we are going with this show.

John P. Johnson/HBO Caleb and Dolores in ‘Westworld’ season three, episode four: ‘The Mother of Exiles.’

Renfro: Part of what is really striking to me about Cal is how he has a very strict moral code. He’s constantly saying “I don’t do personals.” Where does that code come from for him, and why do you think that’s essential for him as someone who is now in Dolores’s orbit?

Paul: I think Caleb comes from a very complicated past, as we all do in a way. For the most part, he prides himself on trying to be the best person that he can be. During his time at war, he saw some pretty heavy things and he lost people very close to him and he was lucky to get out of that, and come back and survive. So he wants to – he tries – to live on the straight and narrow, but he can’t bust through whatever chains he’s tied onto. He keeps trying and trying, but he can’t break through this ceiling and so he’s forced into doing these odd crime jobs. But he has a limit, a line that he won’t pass. You know, it’s been so long since I read these scripts, not sure exactly where four ends because things really take a turn.

Renfro: Four ends with Caleb and Dolores successfully kidnapping Liam at the end of that big fancy party.

Paul: OK, OK, yeah, exactly. So [episode] four really shows how trusting Caleb is. Like when, Evan [Rachel Wood] and I were shooting the scene when she was about to inject him with some stranger’s blood and he was just so trusting. It kinda goes back to the name Caleb – he’s a loyal dog in a way. But I think there’s a lot more to Caleb than you may think. God, this show is so funny [laughing] it’s so hard to not give everything away.

For now, Paul managed to keep the larger picture of what’s happening with Caleb close to his chest. But his hints about there being more to the character, and careful avoidance of addressing the “Caleb is a host” theory, should give fans plenty of food for thought.

Caleb will likely be one of the main focuses of next week’s episode

In the preview for next week’s episode, it looks like Liam is going to inject Caleb with the drug he was given in Sunday’s episode called “genre.” You can see the moment happen 26 seconds into the preview below:

The episode is titled “Genre,” and has the tagline “Just say no.”

Liam’s friend, Roderick, told him that the Genre drug is a brand new “digital-pyschopharma hybrid” that “sends you straight to the silent era and back.”

In the episode five preview, after Caleb is dosed with what we’re guessing is the Genre drug, there’s a shot of him in black and white. Our best guess is that this episode will have Caleb experiencing a drug trip that makes his experience mimic that of an old 1920s silent movie.

John P. Johnson/HBO Bernard and Caleb in ‘Westworld’ season three, episode four: ‘The Mother of Exiles.’

Will we learn more about him then? Is Caleb really a human, and the strange hints about his past are just red herrings? Or could there be more to his character than appears on the surface?

Right now, we’re not convinced in either direction. But Paul says there’s more to the character than we might think after seeing the first half of the season, so fans should buckle in for more reveals to come in the next four episodes.

“Westworld” season three continues Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

