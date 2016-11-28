Here's the preview for next Sunday's wild 91-minute 'Westworld' finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Westworld.”

After an incredible, jaw-dropping, and theory-confirming ninth episode, HBO’s “Westworld” set fans up for a wild first season finale.

The preview for next Sunday’s saga — appropriately titled “The Bicameral Mind,” a reference to Arnold’s theory on how the hosts can attain consciousness — features a voiceover from Doctor Ford with shots of Maeve taking on Delos, Dolores and the Man in Black’s confrontation, hosts fighting back, and Dolores with a gun to her head.

“Since I was a child, I’ve always loved a good story,” Ford can be heard saying over the shots of action. “Stories can help us become the people we dreamed of being. Lies that told a deeper truth. I always thought I could play some small part in that grand tradition. And for my pains, I got this. My new narrative.”

It sounds as though Ford’s narrative is finally complete at long last. The best part? This episode is going to be 91 minutes long.

Watch the preview below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

