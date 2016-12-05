The 'Westworld' finale had a satisfying end-credits scene you may have missed

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the finale of “Westworld.”

The final episode of HBO’s first season of “Westworld” was a wild ride.

There were major reveals, confirmed fan theories, and a slew of shocking twists that kept even the most prophetic fans glued to their screens.

But after the credits rolled, the fun didn’t stop there — “Westworld” creators decided to include a post-credits scene that continues the fallout from Maeve’s escape from Delos headquarters with Armistice, Hector, and Felix.

The scene, in case you missed it, follows what happens to Armistice after she seemingly sacrifices herself so Hector, Maeve, and Felix can keep escaping. With her arm stuck in a door, it appears as though she can’t follow them further. Hector tells her to “die well.”

In the post-credits scene, Armistice is able to take out a series of guards after hacking into her arm to fire her weapon and then cutting off her entire arm to face her attackers.

Look at her — she’s not even fazed by it.

Though the scene is short — less than a minute long, and likely cut for time — it’s worth watching just to see Armistice get some justice and fight against her human overlords.

In case you missed it, BuzzFeed News reporter Jarett Wieselman tweeted out the video of the scene. Hopefully, HBO will throw it up on their YouTube channel soon, too.

The #Westworld post-credits scene you may have missed reveals [SPOILER] isn’t dead: pic.twitter.com/lM0Jfv9wvO

— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 5, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.