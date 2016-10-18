A gun store is warning customers that 'prices will skyrocket after Crooked Hillary gets in'

A gun store in Las Vegas thinks that gun prices will skyrocket if Hillary Clinton wins the presidential election.

Westside Armory ran a “Pre-Hillary Sale” newspaper ad warning that “prices will skyrocket after Crooked Hillary gets in,” according to a photo tweeted by political commentator Jon Ralston.

The ad shows Smith & Wesson’s M&P 15 Sport II Semiautomatic Tactical Rifle with a special sales price of $699.99. The company’s suggested retail price is $739.

Sales of gunmakers including Sturm Ruger, the largest in the US, spiked after major shootings amped up calls for more gun control.

For people who rushed to buy, the fear after tragedies like the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was that stricter gun laws would make owning guns harder — and probably more expensive — in the future.

Gun companies are well aware of how political rhetoric is boosting their sales and their stock prices.

Sturm Ruger CEO Michael Fifer said during the company’s earnings call in August that he hoped “freedom-loving Americans” supported the Second Amendment that grants the right to bear arms. The company pledged to donate $2 to the National Rifle Association for every gun it sold.

Clinton wants to reinstate the assault-weapons ban, expand background checks, and amend legislation that allows people suffering from mental illnesses to get guns.

Donald Trump, who came up with the term “Crooked Hillary,” has told his supporters that Clinton “wants to destroy the Second Amendment.” He’s against restricting assault-weapon sales, and the National Rifle Association endorsed him in May. He wants to fix our “broken” mental-health system.

“Pre-Hillary sale. Don’t wait! Prices will skyrocket after Crooked Hillary gets in.” Vegas armory ad in Adelson News. Wow! And…surrender? pic.twitter.com/c24FWw99L0

— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 16, 2016

NOW WATCH: Guns only fire if countless mechanisms work together in the blink of an eye



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.