Westpac's Technology Boss Is Leaving For Woolworths After Leadership Reshuffle

CIO Clive Whincup. Credit: Westpac

Westpac chief information officer Clive Whincup is leaving for Woolworths, just months after losing some responsibilities in a restructure.

The Australian Financial Review reports that Whincup will replace Woolworths CIO Dan Beecham, who resigned last October to work for British supermarket Morrisons.

Whincup’s resignation comes just over a month after Westpac appointed Les Vance to a newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, Technology, responsible for IT operations and change programs.

The bank told Business Insider at the time that Whincup had retained his CIO title through the restructure, as well as responsibility for innovation, strategy and enterprise architecture. Both Vance and Whincup reported to Westpac COO John Arthur.

The AFR reports that Westpac has appointed CIO of payments and shared services Paul Spiteri as interim CIO and is looking internally and externally for a permanent replacement for Whincup.

There’s more on the Fin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.