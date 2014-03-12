Westpac's Social Media Boss Is Right Beside The Barangaroo Fire (But Safe) & Tweeting Amazing Pics

Mike Hickinbotham is head of social at Westpac, which has its HQ on Sussex Street in Sydney, opposite Barangaroo, where a fire broke out, just after 2pm, at the base of a crane which authorities are now concerned may collapse.

As a result, surrounding buildings have been evacuated. Thankfully, Hickinbotham is just far enough away, yet still scarily close and is Tweeting the most amazing photos.

Here are some of them.

Looks like the crane is now on fire #Barangaroo pic.twitter.com/R4LNhWlg4w — Mike Hickinbotham (@M_Hickinbotham) March 12, 2014

#Barangaroo construction workers still gathered at the evacuation meeting point. pic.twitter.com/RW54FsyQ6T — Mike Hickinbotham (@M_Hickinbotham) March 12, 2014

Wonder when it will be safe enough to allow traffic on the expressway? #Barangaroo #barangaroofire pic.twitter.com/rzHDcFIgna — Mike Hickinbotham (@M_Hickinbotham) March 12, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.