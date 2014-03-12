Westpac's Social Media Boss Is Right Beside The Barangaroo Fire (But Safe) & Tweeting Amazing Pics

Simon Thomsen

Mike Hickinbotham is head of social at Westpac, which has its HQ on Sussex Street in Sydney, opposite Barangaroo, where a fire broke out, just after 2pm, at the base of a crane which authorities are now concerned may collapse.

As a result, surrounding buildings have been evacuated. Thankfully, Hickinbotham is just far enough away, yet still scarily close and is Tweeting the most amazing photos.

Here are some of them.

