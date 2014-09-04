Westpac’s Chief Strategy Officer Has Resigned Because He Misses His Mum

Westpac’s chief strategy officer, Gordon Goetzmann, yesterday announced his resignation stating “family reasons” was the driver behind his decision.

Today The Australian Financial Review reports that after a brief trip back to the states Goetzmann has realised he misses his mum and wants to go home.

Just nine months in the role the AFR reports, Goetzmann struggled to to fit into the Australian “call a spade a spade” banking culture.

Goetzmann made the announced internally at Westpac in early August and left the company later in the month.

