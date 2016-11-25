Westpac's Bill Evans thinks Donald Trump will need to tweak his polices if he wants to 'make America great again'

Bill Evans, Westpac / YouTube

Westpac’s chief economist Bill Evans, like financial markets, was impressed by Donald Trump’s first speech following his victory in the US presidential election.

“Recall that the first policy he referred to in his acceptance speech was to ‘rebuild’ America,” said Evans in a note released on Thursday. “Given my emphasis on the need for aggressive infrastructure investment to ‘lightening rod’ the US economy out of ‘secular stagnation’, I was impressed.”

That was until he saw the detail of Trump’s infrastructure plan.

In its current form, Evans thinks it’ll fail to “make America great again”, suggesting that Trump will need to tweak the mix between fiscal spending and tax cuts if it’s going to succeed.

Here’s why he doesn’t like the current plan, and what he thinks can be done to give it a fighting chance:

The current policy is to invest $1 trillion (around 5% of GDP) in public infrastructure, over ten years, with 85% to be financed from the private sector. Unless his team is aware of a massive list of public assets that could be privatised with the funds being used to finance the road/bridge/inner city spend, this policy is likely to fail due to a lack of support from the private sector. My view is that he needs to redirect a large amount of the Tax Package towards direct infrastructure investment. The current Tax Package, which includes reducing the corporate tax rate from 35% to 15%, is estimated to cost (Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget) around $5-6 trillion over ten years. The corporate component is around 75% of the total Package cost with the remainder representing the cost of lowering personal tax rates. But the Tax Policy Centre estimates that 47% of the benefits of the personal cuts will go to the top 1% of income earners. The starting point for the total government debt position also threatens the Tax Package. When Reagan adopted his “supply side” economic policies, government debt stood at 24% of GDP compared to 78% today. The Tax Package could lift debt to around 110% of GDP over the next 10 years. So my view on policy as it stands is that a much larger and realistic infrastructure package needs to be embraced at the expense of a significantly more modest Tax Package.

As Trump is currently in the process of interviewing for members of his cabinet, perhaps Bill should expect a call.

