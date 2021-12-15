Westpac’s chairman says the bank won’t pull the plug on fossil fuel projects any time soon, because ‘this is Australia’

Westpac won't pull the plug on fossil fuel projects anytime soon, its chairman says, because 'this is Australia'. Photo: Getty Images

Westpac chairman John McFarlane told shareholders the bank won’t stop funding fossil fuels in the short-term.

Facing a number of shareholder questions, McFarlane defended the bank’s performance on climate change.

But environmental banking lobbyists Market Forces said the bank is having it both ways.

Westpac will continue to extend credit to fossil fuels projects in Australia, according to the bank’s chairman, because “this is Australia” and the economy isn’t ready to rely solely on renewable energy.

At the bank’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, Westpac chairman John McFarlane ruled out pulling the plug on fossil fuels projects, which he said will continue to be around for “some time”, despite saying it would become easier to cut them off.

“But given this is Australia, it’s not the right answer. This country does need us to finance various sectors, including electricity generation,” he said.

“We know gas will be with us for some time for base load [power]. We’re not going to be able to deal with renewables immediately.”

In a set of prepared remarks, McFarlane defended the bank’s performance on climate change, reminding shareholders that the bank has “the greatest exposure to greenfield renewables and the least to fossil fuel extraction” of the four major banks.

But that didn’t stop shareholders peppering the chairman with demands for a wind-down on fossil fuels lending, which they said flies in the face of the bank’s commitment to support net-zero emissions by 2050.

As it stands, Westpac has committed to winding down all fossil fuel financing by 2030, but has yet to outline a plan for getting there. Until then, McFarlane said, the bank is trying to straddle a “middle ground”.

“In all honesty, we are doing a reasonable job, and we are doing a better job than some of our competitors,” he said.

McFarlane said formal criteria for reducing fossil fuel funding, which could include a new set of targets, will not come until at least 2023.

“Further research is underway to develop Paris-aligned sector financing strategies and portfolio targets for six of our most climate-exposed sectors representing most of our emissions,” he said.

“Our analysis will consider the latest developments from the International Energy Agency and the IPCC.”

Analysts over at the environmental banking lobby group Market Forces, however, said the bank is having it both ways.

The group, which was responsible for one of two resolutions calling for better disclosure of fossil fuel lending, said Westpac has failed to square up its policies and practices, with its commitments to the Paris Agreement, and net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Instead, the bank carried on funding companies pursuing new climate- and community-wrecking fossil fuel developments consistent with the failure of Paris and net-zero,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This prompted not only a Market Forces-supported shareholder resolution calling on the bank to reduce its fossil fuel finance consistent with net-zero by 2050 and stop funding new fossil fuel projects, but a barrage of questions from shareholders, climate experts, activists and fossil fuel project-impacted communities regarding the bank’s ongoing funding for fossil fuels.”

Early last year, Westpac opened its chequebook to Whitehaven Coal, which secured $110 million from the bank. Come November, went back to the sector, this time to the major oil and gas company, Santos, which was able to secure $US25 million in funding.

Shareholders questioned McFarlane on the issue, which has been made worse by the fact that the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ have each wound down funding for new coal and gas projects like Whitehaven.

But that doesn’t mean they’re beyond reproach on the issue. Both ANZ and NAB are expected to face similar questions when their annual general meetings take place on Friday.