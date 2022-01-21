Westpac is now predicting the Reserve Bank will lift interest rates by August amid rising wages and inflation

Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The RBA will begin raising interest rates starting in August this year and ending in early 2024, Westpac has projected in its latest update.

It says the Reserve Bank has been too conservative in its forecasts around unemployment, wages and inflation.

The update follows recently released figures showing rock-bottom unemployment and record jobs created in December.

Westpac expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to begin raising interest rates starting in August this year and ending in early 2024, six months ahead of earlier predictions.

In an updated forecast released on Thursday, the bank said it is expecting the cash rate to rise from 0.1% to a peak of 1.75%, a lift that could blow out mortgage costs for thousands of Australians.

Westpac is anticipating earlier action because it believes the RBA has been too conservative in its forecasts around unemployment, wages and inflation.

While Westpac economists said Australia’s official interest rates would likely peak at a lower level than the US, this still represents a 1.65 percentage point increase on the current RBA cash rate target of 0.1%.

If commercial banks follow the moves by the RBA, Australians with a $500,000 mortgage will see their repayments rise by $427 a month by March 2024, according to financial comparison website RateCity.

Westpac’s economists are tipping a small 0.15 percentage point cash rate rise in August followed by another 0.25-percentage-point increase in October.

More interest rate rises needed to keep inflation in check

Westpac also updated its forecast for the number of rate rises needed to keep inflation in check.

By the time the RBA reaches its August meeting, Westpac says it expects the Reserve Bank’s measures of consumer prices to have met or exceeded the mid-point of its 2% to 3% target range for three consecutive quarters.

Results of inflation via the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the December quarter will be released by the ABS next week.

Globally, fears around inflation have placed increasing pressure on central banks to raise interest rates ahead of target in response to record highs in advanced economies.

​​Locally, Inflation combined with the new COVID-19 surge is set to test the RBA’s interest rate position.

If prices and wages pick up faster in Australia like the rest of the world, economists have suggested interest rates would need to rise sooner than the late 2023 or 2024 timetable the RBA has previously signalled.

Inflation and skills shortage to drive up wages

Westpac’s economists also expect annual wage growth to be running at 3% by the end of June as a shortage of workers filters through to bigger pay rises from employers to attract and retain staff.

Thursday’s labour force figures support the bank’s projections, showing the country’s jobless rate fell to 4.2% in December, the lowest since 2008.

The fall in unemployment followed a similar decrease of 69,000 people in November and a 0.6 percentage point fall in the unemployment rate.

Westpac’s projections forecast an unemployment rate of 4% by the middle of this year, and 3.8% by the end of 2022.

Overall wages growth in Australia saw a 0.6% lift through the September quarter, while year-on-year wage growth swelled to 2.2%, according to ABS data.

While Westpac’s economists say the Omicron COVID-19 variant will dent Australia’s economy, they also said the effects would be transitory.

However as borders reopen marginally this will likely reduce some of the labour shortages that are starting to drive wages up.

Employers have struggled to fill a historically high number of job vacancies in recent months, with labour analysis released in early January showing about 40% of all Australian businesses were continuing to feel Australia’s talent squeeze.

“Increasing wage pressures and tightening labour markets are important preconditions for these forecasts,” Westpac said in its release.