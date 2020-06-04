Westpac blames its massive money laundering scandal on tech failings, poor judgement, and gaps in its compliance systems

AAP Image/Ellen Smith

Westpac says technology failings, human error, poor judgment and gaps in its compliance and risk systems caused last year’s massive money-laundering scandal, which included allegations of inadequate vetting of payments linked to paedophilia.

The banking giant on Thursday released the findings of its own investigation into the compliance breaches, and a separate external inquiry into board accountability, following a 2019 bombshell lawsuit from the financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC.

AUSTRAC accused Westpac in November of breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws 23 million times – including failures to properly vet payments at risk of financing child exploitation.

The panel had found some areas of AML/CTF risk were not understood well enough in the bank, accountability for AML/CTF compliance was not clear enough, and the bank lacked expertise and resources in this area.

The review found that in the earlier years of the review period, “shortcomings” were evident in monitoring of financial crime risk management. It said the “voice of financial crime risk” was not loud enough, and there were weaknesses in change management that allowed a non-compliant anti-money laundering environment to develop.

The review made recommendations including for Westpac’s board to develop clear accountabilities for AML/CTF compliance, more work on clarifying responsibilities for financial crime risk, and rebuilding the bank’s relationship with Austrac.

Mr McFarlane said the bank accepted the recommendations and noted it had formed a new board legal, regulatory and compliance sub-committee, and created a new senior executive position responsible for financial crime.

Mr King said: “We completely accept that some important aspects of Westpac’s financial crime risk culture were immature and reactive, and we failed to build sufficient capacity and experience in some important areas.”

The bank is in talks with AUSTRAC in an attempt to settle the lawsuit, and in April it provisioned $900 million to cover the penalty it may face – an amount that would be the biggest fine in Australian corporate history.

