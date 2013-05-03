Westpac Just Posted A Solid First Half Profit

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Westpac’s first half results are out, with the bank posting a $3.3 billion profit.

That’s up from $2.9 billion for the same period in the previous year.

Earnings per share for the first half was 107.0 cents, against 97.8 for the first half last year.

Westpac is paying out an interim dividend of 86 cents per share — which is up 5 per cent up — as well as issuing a special fully-franked dividend of 10 cents per share.

In its statement the bank said features of the result were a four per cent increase in net operating incoming before expenses and impairment charges, and a 28 per cent decrease in impairment charges.

