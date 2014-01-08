Westpac Is Quietly Restructuring Its Technology Team, From The CIO Down

CIO Clive Whincup. Credit: Westpac

Westpac is quietly carving up its top IT positions, with chief information officer Clive Whincup losing some responsibilities to executive Les Vance and chief technology officer Jeff Jacobs due to exit by the end of the month.

Staff heard in mid-December that Vance, who is Westpac’s General Manager of Investments & Business Partnering, had assumed responsibility for IT operations and change programs under the newly created title of Chief Operating Officer, Technology.

Whincup retains the Chief Information Officer title and will focus on technology decisions that might otherwise have been made by Jacobs, whose role has been made redundant.

Both Whincup and Vance report to chief operating officer John Arthur. Sources say Jacobs has been preparing to leave the bank since November.

From a bank spokesperson today:

Clive Whincup as CIO will lead the new Innovation & Strategy and Enterprise Architecture functions at Westpac Group. Les Vance has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, Technology, which will focus on the day-to-day running of technology and the delivery of the technology change agenda. As a result of these changes Jeff’s role will no longer exist. Jeff has made a significant contribution to Group Technology over the past six years, playing a major role in the development and execution of our IT strategy in 2009 and, more recently, in laying out the technology roadmap for 2017. He will continue to work with Clive during this transition.

Since replacing Bob McKinnon as CIO in late 2011, Whincup has spoken out against Westpac’s need for a large-scale core banking investment like those at the Commonwealth Bank and NAB.

Westpac embarked on a round of outsourcing and redundancies at the time and put the brakes on a number of IT projects that McKinnon had set in train, as funding was diverted elsewhere.

Business Insider understands that a number of those key projects – including a long awaited migration to Microsoft exchange – have since commenced.

Westpac relies heavily on technology partnerships with outsourcers IBM, Wipro, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

