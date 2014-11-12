Gail Kelly's Westpac Pay Has Jumped To Almost $13 Million

Westpac CEO Gail Kelly.

Westpac CEO Gail Kelly’s potential pay packet is growing by one-third to almost $13 million, with about $5.7 million of it in cash.

Her base pay, according to the bank’s 2014 annual report, is $3 million.

On top of that she gets a short term incentive of $2.743 million and then equity awards, granted in 2011, add a bit more than $7 million.

This takes her annual pay to about $12.8 million, up about 33% from $9.6 million 12 months ago.

The ANZ Bank’s Mike Smith gets about $10.7 million and Ian Narev at the Commonwealth about $8.1 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.