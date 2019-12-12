Westpac's chairman has won the support of several major investors, likely avoiding a board spill at Thursday's annual general meeting

AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Westpac chairman Lindsay Maxsted has won over big investors AustralianSuper, Cbus and Hostplus at the eleventh hour, securing their backing for the bank’s remuneration report and probably avoiding a board spill at Thursday’s annual general meeting.

The embattled board of Australia’s oldest bank will face investors from around the country as it attempts to manage the crisis engulfing it since AUSTRAC laid down its charges of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws in November.

Contentious votes on board appointments and remuneration are likely at the meeting in Sydney, and a motion to spill the board a possibility should there be a second strike against remuneration for directors and executives.

It comes as Westpac has been singled out by the prudential regulator for chronic under-performance in its superannuation business and is taking its fight with the corporate regulator over financial advice to the High Court of Australia.

Bank sources said Mr Maxsted, who will face his last AGM since taking the reins in December 2011 after announcing his early retirement, will strike a contrite tone, again apologising for the governance failures and emphasising the need for stability and keeping experienced and wise counsel in place.

It follows weeks of intense lobbying by Mr Maxsted, Westpac investor relations chief Andrew Bowden and key institutional investors and proxy advisers, in which the bank’s embattled leadership has been pleading for support for their recommended resolutions and re-election of board directors.

This has occurred amid calls from some investors for more accountability beyond the exit of chief executive Brian Hartzer and the chairman’s own slated departure.

The Australian Financial Review understands that a number of funds with major Westpac shareholdings, including, but not limited, to AustralianSuper, Cbus and Hostplus, will vote in favour of the bank’s remuneration report and its recommended board director appointments.

This includes former KPMG partner and ANZ chief financial officer Peter Marriott, who has come under fire due to his role on the board’s audit and risk committees.

The funds may seek more board and-or executive scalps once Promontory Group, the external reviewer appointed by the bank, has concluded its investigation into the AUSTRAC allegations. But, for now, they have been appeased by Mr Maxsted’s pleas that Westpac’s recovery needs stability in the short term, sources said.

“Questions still need to be answered but we acknowledge the work done by the bank so far,” said one senior industry fund figure, referring to the departure of Mr Hartzer and Westpac’s crisis response plan. “We’ve come to understand and value Peter Marriott’s banking experience.”

The voting intentions are in line with proxy adviser the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, which initially expressed desire for “board renewal” beyond the exits of Mr Hartzer and Mr Maxsted before backflipping and adopting a more conciliatory tone towards Westpac and confirming it will back the re-election of Mr Marriott.

Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and CGI Glass Lewis have called for Mr Marriott to be voted off the board, while Ownership Matters is recommending his re-election.

‘A lot of angry people’

A number of smaller funds are expected to vote against the remuneration report and re-election of Mr Marriott, however, siding with irate retail shareholders instead of their industry fund movement peers.

The Australian Shareholders Association’s official Westpac company monitor, Carol Limmer, said she expected heated questions from the floor over the bank’s culture, governance and whether any remaining directors had knowledge of the conduct alleged by AUSTRAC.

“There are going to be a lot of angry people,” Ms Limmer told the Financial Review, referring to the Q&A session of today’s AGM.

The association, which represented more than 2000 Westpac shareholders with a proxy value of $254.9 million at the 2018 AGM, will vote against Mr Marriott’s re-election and the remuneration report, but would not support a motion to spill the board.

Asked to comment on the decision of large institutional investors to support the board’s recommendations, Ms Limmer said if they “spoke to people on the street” they would become aware of the level of distress among the general public over AUSTRAC’s shocking statement of claim, which alleged failures at the bank resulted in the financing of child-sex exploitation.

Retail shareholder Ruth Wedd, an activist and former director of Australian Ethical’s super fund, said she expects questions about the departure of former Westpac compliance officer Amanda Wood, who reportedly flagged 29 million money laundering breaches before being overlooked for a position at the bank.

“The bottom line is that by your inaction, your disregard for proper process, your inability to learn from the experiences of others like the Commonwealth Bank and your inability to appreciate changing regulatory flows, you have brought our company into disrepute,” Ms Wedd wrote in an open letter to Mr Maxsted and the board, seen by the Financial Review.

Westpac has lost $8.3 billion in shareholder value since AUSTRAC levelled its allegations against the bank, and analysts have tipped that a penalty could exceed $1 billion, wreaking havoc on its 2020 financial outlook.

The bank announced on Tuesday it had raised $770 million in an over-subscribed capital raise from retail investors that coincided with the AUSTRAC money laundering scandal. The equity sale would have hit $838 million were it not for the withdrawal of more than 3000 applicants, who took an exit option offered by the bank.

A number of fund managers, however, remain aggrieved over the level of disclosure provided to the market ahead of Westpac’s $2 billion institutional placement.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is investigating the capital raise and a number of plaintiff law firms and litigation funders are considering class action lawsuits against the bank.

This story originally appeared in The Australian Financial Review.

