WESTPAC: Australians aren't planning to spend up big this Christmas

Australians plan to spend less this Christmas than what they did in 2015, according to new research released by Westpac.

In the bank’s November consumer sentiment report, Westpac asked survey respondents whether they planned to spend more, about the same, or less than what they did in the previous years.

The results were slightly disappointing, particularly with interest rates at record lows and house prices continuing to rise.

“The results show consumers taking a more restrained approach in 2016 with 34% planning to ‘spend less’, 52% ‘the same’ and 14% ‘more’,” said Matthew Hassan, senior economist at Westpac. “That compares to a 30%:53%:17% mix in 2015.”

The chart below from Westpac looks at the net balance of those responses, comparing the results to those seen in prior years. It’s simply calculated by taking 100 and adding the net balance of those who plan to spend less and those who plan to spend more.

At 79.9 in 2016, it’s below the 87.0 level seen in 2015.

“All up that places 2016’s read down sharply on 2015 but still a touch above the lacklustre results over the previous five years,” says Hassan.

So it’s not great news, but it’s still an improvement on what was seen in the years prior to 2015.

According to Westpac, the largest decline in spending plans came from those respondents in New South Wales, an interesting outcome given house prices in Sydney have risen close to 15% this year.

If policymakers were hoping that higher house prices were going to make households feel wealthier, it’s not being translated into spending plans, at least in this survey.

The drop in New South Wales was partially offset by firmer spending plans in Victoria and marginal improvements in South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia.

By sub-component, Westpac noted that “the biggest pull backs versus a year ago have been amongst 18-34 year old’s, those on lower incomes and females”.

It also noted that “those with annual incomes in the $60-100k range were notably more positive, both compared to previous years and with other groups”.

