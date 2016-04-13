Your 10-second guide to today's Australian consumer sentiment report

Photo: Darren England/ Getty Images.

The Westpac-MI consumer sentiment survey for April will be released this morning; a closely watched report that reveals expectations for the economy, consumer spending, labour market conditions and house prices in the months ahead.

Here’s the state of play.

The survey is based upon responses from 1,200 adults across Australia and is generally conducted the week prior to the results being released.

A reading of 100 is deemed neutral, meaning the number of optimists and pessimists is equal. A figure above 100 indicates optimists outnumber pessimists while a figure below 100 suggests pessimists outnumber optimists.

In March the index fell 2.2% to 99.1, indicating that pessimists outnumber optimists.

Three of the survey’s five subindices deteriorated during the month with the steepest decline registered in perceptions towards family finances compared to a year ago which fell 8.2%.

On housing, the survey’s time to buy a dwelling index rose 5.4% to 104.7, leaving it up 3.0% from September. That sentiment was replicated in the separate house price expectations index which jumped 9.8%, leaving it up 16.6% from December.

Outside of housing, unemployment expectations continued to rise, pointing to reduced confidence in the labour market outlook. It rose 1.3% to 147.3, leaving the index up 9.2% over the past six months.

In terms of the ‘wisest place for savings’ at present, 24.4% of respondents indicated to ‘pay down debt’, the highest proportion seen since the height of the European debt crisis in December 2011.

Recent sentiment indicators have presented mixed readings on the economy. The NAB business confidence index is now above its long-run average while the separate ANZ consumer confidence index has fallen for the past four weeks, leaving it below its historic average.

The Westpac-MI survey will be released at 10.30am AEST.

Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

