Westpac is expecting to fork out more than $1 billion as a result of its money laundering scandal. It would be the biggest corporate fine in Australian history.

Westpac has revealed it expects the ongoing AUSTRAC investigation will cost it $1.03 billion.

The investigation alleges the bank violated anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws some 23 million times in just five years, allowing money tied to child exploitaiton to flow unfettered.

This would be the largest fine in Australian corporate history, with the current record standing at $700 million and paid by the Commonwealth Bank in 2018.

Westpac is battening down the hatches as it prepares itself for a 10-figure fine.

In November last year AUSTRAC, the entity responsible for preventing financial crimes, said the bank had violated anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws more than 23 million times, allowing money tied to child exploitation in south-east Asia to flow freely.

On Tuesday, it appears the consequences for those damning accusations may be close to hand, with Australia’s second-biggest bank revealing it has put $1.03 billion aside to pay for the charges and proceedings.

While it had been speculated the bank may have to pay the country’s first $1 billion corporate fine, its the first official admission by either the regulator or the bank that both were headed for that very large ballpark.

When the penalty is handed down, it will obliterate the previous record of $700 million, currently held by the Commonwealth Bank after its ‘intelligent deposit ATMs’ were found to have broken the same laws.

It’s unenviable territory to find yourself in, particularly as the bank flagged a further $400 million profit hit to its bottom line from an unexpected surge in hardship cases related to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent government shutdown.

That’s not to mention the ongoing business costs associated with its now legal requirement to hold an additional $500 million capital, following the investigation.

“Having spent much of the last decade strengthening our capital we are well placed to respond to the unfolding environment,” newly appointed CEO Peter King said in a statement.

King was only last month named the successor to Brian Hartzer whose scalp has already been claimed by AUSTRAC.

While Westpac may be comfortable with a billion-dollar fine, it’s worth noting CBA’s own penalty eventually came in at twice the amount it initially designated.

Westpac’s then may still have some way to blow out.

