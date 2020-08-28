One of US soccer's most talented young stars is close to joining up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus in a $25 million move

Getty/Roy Miller/ISI Photos Weston McKennie.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is on the verge of completing a $US25 million move to Juventus.

The Serie A club confirmed the 22-year-old had landed in Turin on Wednesday night to complete a medical ahead of his switch from German club Schalke 04.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports McKennie will initially join Juventus on a one year loan, with the club holding an option to buy.

McKennie scored the fastest hat-trick in USMNT history in October 2019, hitting three goals in just 13 minutes against Cuba.

Should he pass, he will become Andrea Pirlo’s first signing as Juventus coach following his appointment in early August.

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reports McKennie will initially join Juventus on a one year loan worth $US4 million, with the club holding a $US21 million option to buy.

McKennie, who lived in Germany as a young child, began his career in the youth ranks of FC Dallas before joining Schalke in 2016, where he has since made 91 appearances and established himself as a regular starter in midfield.

Last term, he made 28 appearances in the Bundesliga and scored three goals as Schalke finished the season in 12th place.

At international level, McKennie has made 19 appearances for the United States, scoring six goals. In October 2019, he scored the fastest hat-trick in the national team’s history, scoring three goals in just 13 minutes against Cuba.

Correction: The URL of this story incorrectly says that McKennie’s transfer is worth $US33 million, rather than the correct amount, $US25 million.

