Florida Town Bans Nightclubs And Other Social Venues

Weston, Fla. residents can no longer “cut loose” at nightclubs.



After nine shootings outside nightclubs in 2011, the Weston, Fla. city council permanently banned nightclubs, skating rinks, and dance halls because of “safety concerns,” according to The Daily Mail.

Since 2002, five people have been killed in shootings outside these “social venues.”

The Weston city council members have said that this “raucous” just doesn’t fit with planned community of 65,000 people in the suburbs of Fort Lauderdale.

It’s impossible not to think of the 1984 film “Footloose,” in which Kevin Bacon starred, where rock music and dancing were banned in an Oklahoma town called Elmore City.

DON’T MISS: Inside The Massive Las Vegas Nightclub That Earned $80 Million Last Year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.