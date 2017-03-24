Westminster attacker Khalid Masood was called 'the vampire' by his neighbours

PA The suspect in the Westminster terrorist attack, identified Thursday as Khalid Masood, being treated by medics outside Parliament on Wednesday.

Police name the Westminster Bridge killer: Khalid Masood. Some of his neighbours called him “the vampire.” His birth name was Adrien Elms.

He spent the night before the attack in a cheap Brighton hotel, and haggled over the price of the room. Hotel staff noted he was a “nice man.”

Masood claimed to be an English teacher but never qualified.

He had a long criminal history and MI5 knew he was a terrorist sympathiser.

But his neighbours saw only a quiet family man who took care of his garden.

LONDON — The Metropolitan Police named the man behind the brutal attack on Westminster Bridge in the capital on Wednesday as Khalid Masood. Some of his neighbours had another name for him: “The vampire,” because they frequently saw him go out at night.

Masood, 52, was born in Kent and had previously been investigated by MI5 over concerns relating to violent extremism.

While authorities said they were not aware he was planning Wednesday’s attack, the police indicated in a statement that he had a string of previous convictions over a 20-year period from 1982 to 2003. The married father of three was never convicted of any terrorism offences.

The force appealed to the public for more information on Masood, who the BBC reports called himself an “English tutor,” and was a convert to Islam.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard told The Guardian: “Khalid Masood is not at this early stage believed to be his birth name.” The BBC reported on Thursday night that he was born Adrien Elms.

The Met Police declined to comment beyond its statement when contacted by Business Insider.

The police did not link Masood to a terrorist organisation. ISIS, the terrorist group also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh, claimed responsibility for the attack, in which five people including the attacker were killed and at least 40 others were injured. ISIS did not name Masood in its statement released to Amaq, the news agency linked to the group.

Masood was not named for more than 24 hours as the police investigated the attack. In the early hours of Thursday morning, the police raided six addresses in London and Birmingham in connection to the investigation and made eight arrests.

Sky News/Facebook Aysha Frade and Kurt Cochran who were killed by Masood’s car.

PC Keith Palmer, a British police officer; Aysha Frade, a Spanish-born college worker; and Kurt Cochran, an American tourist, were killed in the attack, while seven of the injured remained in hospital in a critical condition on Thursday.

Record of convictions

In its statement, Met Police said Masood was born in Kent on Christmas Day, 1964. He was living in the West Midlands, police confirmed.

The Birmingham Mail said he recently lived at a Quayside address in Birmingham city. The newspaper also reported that he left a Winson Green property in December. Winson Green is an inner-city area in the west of the city of Birmingham and is near HM Prison Birmingham and City Hospital.

Masood was well known to police for a string of convictions between 1983 and 2003. These included grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons, and public-order offences.

His last conviction was for possession of a knife in 2003. Police said he has not been convicted for any terrorism offences.

In addition to his encounters with the police, Prime Minister Theresa May said he was investigated by MI5 “in relation to concerns about violent extremism.”

The Met Police added that Masood (born Adrien Elms) went by a number of names, with Sky News also identifying him as Khalid Choudary.

A quiet, bodybuilding English ‘teacher’

Other details about Masood’s life are beginning to emerge.

He was a married father of three, according to reports in the British press. The Westminster attacker, an alleged “teacher,” was never actually a qualified teacher, the Department of Education told the BBC, and apparently called himself an “English tutor.”

A source, who met him in a professional capacity, told Sky News Masood was “a big bloke, he looked like he was a bodybuilder, wouldn’t want to mess with him.”

A neighbour described him as a “quiet man.” She told the Birmingham Mail that she often saw him washing his car and mowing his lawn when he lived in Quayside.

Another neighbour told the Mail that he took care of his garden:

Neighbour Iwona Romek, 45, said: ‘When I saw the pictures on TV and in the papers of the man who carried out the attack, I recognised him as the man who used to live next door. ‘I would see him quite often, but it would just be a “hello” and a “how are you”. He had a young child, who I’d think was about five or six years old. ‘There was a woman living there with him, an Asian woman. He seemed to be quite nice, he would be taking care of his garden and the weeds.

The Independent reported a similar picture:

Shocked residents in Winson Green, described a man who had appeared the perfect suburban neighbour. “He washed his car, mowed his lawn,” said Ciaran Molloy, 27, a mailing machine engineer who lived overlooking Masood’s new-build house. “He was quite friendly, polite in every interaction.

The Mirror reports that neighbours nicknamed him “the vampire” because he would “frequently” go out at night dressed in black.

According to The Sun, he stayed at a £59-a-night hotel in Brighton on Tuesday night, telling staff before he left on the day of the attack that London “isn’t what it used to be.” Masood checked in at the Preston Park guest house on Friday night and then again on Tuesday night:

A source said: “On both occasions he was asking for a cheaper rate. You would have thought if you were hellbent on committing a terror attack you’d chuck it all on a credit card and forget the cost.” Staff liked him so much they even wrote “nice man” on his computer booking.

The Hyundai 4X4 car he used to mow down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge was rented from Enterprise in Birmingham, according to reports.

How the attack on Parliament unfolded

At about 2:40 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, an assailant drove a 4×4 car along Westminster Bridge — crowded with tourists — and hit many pedestrians.

The driver then crashed the vehicle into railings near the houses of Parliament before entering the grounds and fatally stabbing Palmer. The BBC and Sky reported that the man, now identified as Masood, was shot dead by Defence Secretary Michael Fallon’s security guard.

The attacker was stripped and searched, presumably for explosives, before being loaded into an ambulance. He died from his gunshot wounds.

