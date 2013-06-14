Colorado House Completely Destroyed By Explosion

A house exploded in Westminster, Colo. on Thursday, and the damage is striking.



The explosion damaged surrounding homes as well, and multiple people are still unaccounted for, according to ABC News 9 in Colorado. The explosion might have been caused by natural gas.

People nearby were evacuated, according to CBS in Denver. Debris litters the neighbourhood, and there are reports of two people injured. Firefighters are searching the debris for anyone who might be trapped.

The pictures of the destruction are incredible:

