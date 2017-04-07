The 31-year-old woman who fell from the bridge into the Thames during the Westminster attack has died

LONDON — The 31-year-old Romanian woman who fell into the Thames during the Westminster terror attack in London has died, according to multiple reports.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement on Friday that Andreea Cristea had died in hospital, more than two weeks after the attack. Life support was withdrawn on Thursday.

Cristea, who was on holiday in London with her boyfriend, fell into the Thames from Westminster Bridge after Khalid Masood drove a car through the crowds of pedestrians on the pavement in a terror attack last month.

She was pulled from the Thames alive shortly after the attack.

Cristea’s death makes her the fifth victim of last month’s terror attack.

Cristea’s family and boyfriend Andrei Burnaz say in a joint statement issued by the Met:

“After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea – wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life loving person you can imagine – was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way.” “She will always be remembered as our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our hearts.” “Andreea is now unfortunately not able to have part of the money that was raised for her recovery, so we would like to donate it to charity. She would not have it any other way.” “There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts.” “Our family, together with Andrei, are deeply touched and eternally grateful for the unimaginable efforts and never-ending dedication provided to her and us by the entire medical personnel of each and every hospital involved. Their kindness and empathy are beyond compare. “We would not have been able to live through these trying and tragically hurtful weeks without the support of the Metropolitan Police, the UK Government and every department involved. “Our hearts and love go out to our two Family Liaison Officers, Detective Sergeants Tony De-Wilde and Geraint Jones, who stood beside us every single step of the way. You were our lifeline and we will never be able to thank you enough.”

