Westjet Airlines And Santa Claus Gave These Passengers A Heartwarming Early Christmas Present

YouTube This woman asked Santa for a camera and was overwhelmed when it was waiting for her at the Calgary baggage claim.

Canadian Airline Westjet gave passengers something to believe in this holiday season.

The airline came up with a brilliant holiday promotion that placed a digital Santa Claus at an airport and asked passengers what they wanted for Christmas. While the passengers were in the air, Westjet workers sprinted to nearby stores at the destination and bought gifts.

Here’s how the heartwarming promotion worked:

A giant wrapped gift with a large screen stood near the boarding area where passengers milled around, waiting to get on their flight to Calgary. The message on the screen encouraged people to scan their boarding passes.

Once they did, they were face-to-face with the jolly icon, who knew their names and asked what they wanted for Christmas.

People willingly told Santa their wishes. Kids wanted Android tablets and Samsung Galaxy phones, adults asked for scarves, socks and boxers. One woman wanted a flight home to see her family for the holidays; a couple said they needed a big TV.

What they didn’t know was that a team of people behind the spectacle from the Mosaic agency had even bigger plans for the lucky passengers.

“During the approximately five hours the 250 passengers were in the air, about 175 Westjet employees in Calgary rounded up every single thing Santa was asked for, from socks to a big screen TV. Everything was wrapped up and sent out the baggage claim in Calgary,” Fast Company reported.

19 hidden cameras caught the priceless reactions of the passengers as they realised what was happening.

But what about those who didn’t check their bags and thus, had no reason to go to baggage claim? Business Insider’s Alyson Shontell tweeted Westjet to ask.

Westjet says they gave those unclaimed gifts to charity. Luckily, the couple who asked for a big screen TV showed up to receive their present.

You can watch the entire video below:

