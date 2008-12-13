Westheimer Wins NY Tech Meetup Election

A landslide victory for NYC entrepreneur (and SAI contributor) Nate Westheimer: The 25-year-old won yesterday’s election to be the next NY Tech Meetup organiser.



Westheimer captured 48% of the vote, beating runner-up Sanford Dickert, who captured 22% of the vote. None of the other seven candidates captured more than 10%. (Some 630 people voted — more than the usual 300-400 who typically attend meetings, but less than 10% of all people registered. Still, a pretty good turnout.)

Westheimer will replace outgoing organisers Scott Heiferman, CEO of Meetup.com, and Dawn Barber, who does much of the work setting up the monthly event.

What’s Nate going to do with the NY Tech Meetup? Here’s his plan, via his blog:

So what needs to be done? Here are the next steps, in my mind. Comment below if you have any others to add:

Transition. I’m meeting with Scott and Dawn first thing next week to get caught up to speed on the organisation’s books, logistics for next month’s Meetup, and how to proceed forming an advisory board. Advisory Board formation. Working with Dawn and Scott, these positions should be settled before the January 6th Meetup. January 6th Meetup! I want this one to be great! Get ready to see some super cool technology and for a super cool guest MC. At the Meetup, I’ll announce the formation of the organiser Board. This is where I see the hard work getting done and the community truly benefiting. Are you ready for it? If you saw my pitch, you get the idea of what this means, but essentially I’m calling on self-identified community organisers to step up to the plate and be the inward and outward evangelist of their niche and the NY tech community at large. More details to come. Work with the Advisory Board on basic format changes for the Meetup, securing financial well being of the organisation, and confirming the organiser Board. finalise organiser Board and start working together on behalf of the broader NY tech community! Work with organiser Board, with guidance from Advisory Board, to determine metrics of organising success and technology to help us organise better! organise! organise! organise!

Of course there’s more here, but you get the idea: Your Meetup is going to remain mostly the same with a few enhancements, while, in the background, folks are given a platform to amplify their community organising effort through coordination and collaboration with the the other great work that’s going on out there.

