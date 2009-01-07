Westheimer Takes NY Tech Meetup Oath Of Office On A MacBook (Photo)

It was a smooth transfer of power.



Back In November, Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman surprised everyone by announcing he was stepping down as head of the NY Tech meetup. Elections were held, local entrepreneur (and sometime SAI contributor) Nate Westheimer won in a landslide.

And it hasn’t slowed down the monthly event one bit. A standing-room-only crowd packed IAC’s West Side HQ to see Nate’s first spin as event MC. Scott kicked off the night, brought Nate on stage to take his oath of office (on a MacBook!), and then handed over the mic.

It’s still the same show: a handful of (mostly) local entrepreneurs get up in front of the crowd to give five minute presentations on their ideas and answer a few questions. New to Nate’s meetings: Planning the entire event around a theme. Tonight’s theme was Twitter, and Howard Lindzon (an investor in our parent company) talked about Stocktwits while Kate Hartman showed off Botanicalls, a $99 some-assembly-required gadget that lets your houseplants send you tweets when they’re thirsty. (Really!)

Next month’s theme: “Mobile meets social.”

