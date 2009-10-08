Westheimer Shows Off AnyClip At New York Tech Meetup

Brooke Moreland wraps up last night’s New York Tech Meetup.

Fresh from a successful launch at TechCrunch50, New York Tech Meetup organiser Nate Westheimer presented his new startup, Anyclip.com, on his home turf last night. With him was Anyclip’s CEO Aaron Cohen, but it was Westheimer’s show.

The service, which lets you search for any moment in a film, is still a work in progress with 350 movies in the database.

Impressively, an example search of the term “Times Square,” brought a clip from “Madagascar” that took place in Times Square with no mention of the locale itself in the film. And the crowd loved it when someone called out ‘flux capacitor’ and up came Christopher Lloyd from “Back to the Future.”

Also on hand was Deputy Mayor of Economic Development Robert Lieber unveiling NYC’s Big Apps competition (Nycbigapps.com), a citywide competition to create a unique, innovative app that will benefit the lives of New Yorkers. The winner will receive $20,000 in cash and a private dinner with Michael Bloomberg.

As for the other presenters:

Challengepost.com has partnered with the city to host the big apps competition. The site lets anyone post challenges or problems, and offer cash prizes or rewards for the solutions.

Setjam let you manage all of your online TV and movie watching into one platform. The service integrates with 3rd party providers like Amazon and Netfix “watch it now,” for a streamlined experience.

CloudContacts is Allen Stern’s straightforward, but highly useful service that scans piles of business cards and organizes the contacts, integrating them to your address book email, Facebook, Linkedin and any online data organisation.

A crowd favourite was Postling.com, which lets you instantly post blog posts or status updates from a single dashboard. It’s mainly a service for business users, but one that a lot of people seemed to need. Naturally, the presenter did an example post of a cupcake and the crowd loved it.

Regroup.com is a way for large organisations like schools, businesses and nonprofits to manage their online communications.

Taginc, (playtagnic.com) is a twitter game that is hash tags for people. Users tag people on Twitter using a plus sign in their @messages. Users earn badges by collecting certain tags from their friends. To date, the service hasn’t had a problem with say, people tagging others with negative tags, but surely the +douchebag tags are on their way. When the presenters announced that there was no business model, the crowd cheered.

We also saw a slick, well-produced video featuring OMGICU founder Hugh Dornbush announcing twacy.org, a plot to get Tracy Morgan on twitter. The site is launching this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.