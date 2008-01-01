Westheimer: How to Fix the iPhone

Nate Westheimer loves his iPhone, but hates that it doesn’t magically transform into a Skype-like MacPhone. Specifically, he’s sick and tired of having to switch headphones.

From Innonate:I bought an iPhone a month ago and I love it. Let’s start with that.



But don’t anyone think for a moment that I’m not keeping tabs on the pluses and minuses.

The first big, big minus I have to share is the fact that there’s no interface on my computer to use the phone while it’s plugged in.

The real inconvenience here is that I only have two ears and hate switching headphones between my phone and my computer. I get a call, I plug into my iPhone. I listen to a podcast, watch a video or listen to music, I plug into my Mac.

I have an iPhone — I want a MacPhone too!

The solution is to either bring the phone functionality to the Mac (in an interface much like Skype’s) or to be able to pass computer sounds and mic-in through the iPhone while it’s plugged in.

The photo below shows how a feel about this :-)

