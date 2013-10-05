Security Cam Footage Shows Gunmen During Nairobi Mall Attack

The first video that clearly shows the gunmen at the siege of the Westgate mall in Nairobi, Kenya, has been released.

The video was taken from a CCTV camera in a store room, Sky News reports. It shows four gunmen in the middle of the attack, which ultimately left some 72 dead and the mall in ruins.

The video may bring the Kenyan government’s version of events into question, as the footage only shows four people, and notably, the “white widow” — British woman Samantha Lewthwaite — does not appear to be there.

The Kenyan government had originally suggested that 10-15 people were involved in the attack, but some officials now say that number may have been too high.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.