PHOTOS: Europe's Largest Shopping Mall Opens In London

Westfield Stratford opened today to become Europe’s largest shopping centre, in a ceremony opened by Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.Here’s what you need to know about the site, which forms a major part of East London’s regeneration project.
However, Westfield Stratford has angered some local business owners, who fear they will not be able to compete.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.