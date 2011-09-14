PHOTOS: Europe's Largest Shopping Mall Opens In London

Adam Taylor

Westfield Stratford

PR

Westfield Stratford opened today to become Europe’s largest shopping centre, in a ceremony opened by Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.Here’s what you need to know about the site, which forms a major part of East London’s regeneration project.

The centre was opened today by London Mayor Boris Johnson

Source: Telegraph

At 1.9 million square feet of retail and leisure space it is Europe's largest shopping centre

Source: Telegraph

It will also have 1.1million square feet of offices, hotels and homes

Source: Telegraph

It cost £1.45 billion ($2.29 billion) to build

Source: Telegraph

The site will form the gateway to the 2012 Olympic site

Source: Telegraph

A sister site in West London was previously Europe's largest shopping centre

Source: AFP

100,000 people were expected to visit on the first day

Source: AFP

It houses over 300 shops and Britain's largest casino

Source: AFP

Source: AFP

Here's the line for...

...the Apple store of course!

Here's a glimpse of the bathrooms

Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger performs while travelling down an escalator

The site has 5,000 parking spaces and will offer free parking to shoppers on Tuesdays

Source: Daily Mail

However, Westfield Stratford has angered some local business owners, who fear they will not be able to compete.

Source: Sky News

The site as it looks now...

...and a computer generated image of how the area will look next year

