A Man Was Stabbed To Death In Front Of Shoppers At A Major Sydney Mall

A man was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers outside the Myer department store in the Westfield Parramatta shopping complex in Sydney this morning. The crowd of onlookers included children who are on school holidays.

Police said they found the man’s body outside the shopping centre and have arrested another man who is assisting with their investigations.

There are reports the suspected killer lit a cigarette and talked on his phone after the stabbing.

Emergency services were called to the shopping centre in Sydney’s west at about 10.30am this morning.

A crime scene has been set up in the centre and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the attack continue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.